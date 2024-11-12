Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Take Call On Permanent Firecracker Ban: Supreme Court To Delhi Govt

The Supreme Court Demands Action In Banning The Firecrackers

Take Call On Permanent Firecracker Ban: Supreme Court To Delhi Govt

Supreme Court has strongly criticized the highly discriminatory and selective ban by the Delhi government on firecrackers on Diwali and on certain months of a year, hinting at its permanent status: a call for a complete year-round ban on firecrackers as a measure for curbing the chronic air pollution of this megapolis.

The remarks were made at a hearing on Delhi’s pollution levels, where Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned why restrictions on the usage of firecrackers were only applicable between October and January, when air pollution prevails in the capital throughout the year.

Court calls for permanent ban on firecrackers

“We are of the view that no religion encourages any activity which creates pollution. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens,” the court stated.

While Delhi government pleaded that the present ban is targeted at high pollution months, the bench suggested that a complete year-round ban must be pondered over seriously.

Lack of Implementation of Existing Prohibition

The court yet did not spare Delhi government and police to uphold their failure in enforcing the firecracker ban already existing. It asked why on one hand, the sale and use of firecrackers were permitted for events such as elections and marriages for which an order was passed on October 14. It sharply noted that with a complete ban, it was not proper to provide licenses for selling fire crackers.

Court Orders Immediate Action

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take prompt action in order to make sure the ban on firecrackers would be strictly followed. The court has also asked the Delhi government to think about a “perpetual ban” on firecrackers in the city and present a plan before November 25.

“If anyone wants to indulge in the constitutional right to burst crackers, let them come to court! There should be a year-long ban on crackers, not just for Diwali,” the court urged.

Delhi’s Pollution Crisis

Despite a ban, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category following Diwali celebrations, and the city was recently ranked as the most polluted in the world.

