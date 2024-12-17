LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader And Former Deputy PM Likely To Move Out Of ICU Soon

Apollo Hospital updates on LK Advani’s health, stating gradual improvement. The veteran BJP leader, under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, is expected to be moved out of the ICU within 1-2 days.

Apollo Hospital has gave a major update regarding the health of former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. The statement from Apollo Hospital said that Advani’s health is showing improvement. It is expected that he will be out of the Intensive Care Unit within one or two days.

Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, LK Advani, has been under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals since December 12. He has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition. Based on his progress, he is likely to be…

“Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, LK Advani, has been under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals since December 12. He has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition. Based on his progress, he is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within the next 1-2 days,” Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said as quoted by ANI.

Based on these improvements, there is a possibility of him being moved out of the ICU within the next one or two days. It is noteworthy that senior BJP leader L.K. Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital late on the night of December 13.

The 96-year-old Advani is being treated under Dr. Vineet Suri’s supervision. Advani was also admitted to Apollo Hospital in July this year. A few days before this, he was taken to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment. However, he was discharged from the hospital the following day.

On August 6 this year, Advani was also admitted to the hospital. His daughter, Pratibha Advani, mentioned at the time that he was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942. He served as the President of the BJP from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and again from 2004 to 2005.