L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Faces Online Backlash For Advocating ’90-Hour Workweek’, Deepika Padukone Says, ‘Shocking’

S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has come under intense public scrutiny following his controversial statement advocating for a 90-hour workweek, including working on Sundays.

In a recent viral video, Subrahmanyan expressed disappointment about not being able to get employees to work on Sundays.

In the viral video, Subrahmanyan can be heard saying, “If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wife stare at the husband? Get to the office and start working.”

He further defended his view by sharing a conversation with a Chinese person, who claimed that China’s ability to overtake the U.S. lies in its 90-hour workweeks, compared to the 50-hour workweeks in America.

Netizens React

Subrahmanyan’s comments have been widely criticized online. Many netizens condemned his views as outdated and dismissive of work-life balance. One user sarcastically responded, “How long can employees stare at screens and fata managers?”

Another said, “He literally said: ‘Why are you even living? Take this pile of work.’”

Several users took issue with his specific remark about staring at one’s spouse, calling it sexist and reflective of an anti-family culture. One user remarked, “Very irresponsible use of words by the L&T chairman. To make statements like ‘how long will you stare at your wife’ shows not only an anti-family mindset but is derogatory to personal choices.”

Deepika Padukone Speaks Out

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also weighed in on the controversy, criticizing Subrahmanyan for disregarding mental health. Reposting a critique on Instagram, she wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. MentalHealthMatters.”

L&T’s Defense of Subrahmanyan

In the wake of the backlash, L&T issued a statement defending its chairman. The company clarified that his remarks were intended to reflect the need for “extraordinary efforts to achieve extraordinary outcomes.”

The statement read: “We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition.”

L&T further emphasized its legacy of nation-building, stating: “For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

Who is Subrahmanyan?

S.N. Subrahmanyan has been a prominent figure in Indian industry, known for leading L&T through major projects like the Statue of Unity, Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, and the Atal Setu. He has received numerous accolades, including the Eminent Engineer Award and being featured in Fortune magazine as India’s Best CEO.

Why are CEOs defending Long Working Hours?

While justifying ‘Workaholism’, the CEOs are undermining the importance of work-life balance, mental health, and ethical leadership. This has been a pattern, first with Narayan Murthy, then Ola CEO Bhavesh Aggrawal and now Subrahmanyan.

From Infosys founder Narayana Murthy stirred similar controversy by advocating for a 70-hour workweek, to now 90-hour work, the corporate culture has been taking a toll on the mental health of the employees.

Several cases has emerged where employees, feeling stressed and anxiety dies in the office, like the EY employee. Many resorts to committing suicide, in India, suicide cases are on rise.

