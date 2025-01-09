Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Faces Online Backlash For Advocating ’90-Hour Workweek’, Deepika Padukone Says, ‘Shocking’

In a recent viral video, Subrahmanyan expressed disappointment about not being able to get employees to work on Sundays.

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Faces Online Backlash For Advocating ’90-Hour Workweek’, Deepika Padukone Says, ‘Shocking’

S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has come under intense public scrutiny following his controversial statement advocating for a 90-hour workweek, including working on Sundays.

In a recent viral video, Subrahmanyan expressed disappointment about not being able to get employees to work on Sundays.

In the viral video, Subrahmanyan can be heard saying, “If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wife stare at the husband? Get to the office and start working.”

He further defended his view by sharing a conversation with a Chinese person, who claimed that China’s ability to overtake the U.S. lies in its 90-hour workweeks, compared to the 50-hour workweeks in America.

Netizens React

Subrahmanyan’s comments have been widely criticized online. Many netizens condemned his views as outdated and dismissive of work-life balance. One user sarcastically responded, “How long can employees stare at screens and fata managers?”

Another said, “He literally said: ‘Why are you even living? Take this pile of work.’”

Several users took issue with his specific remark about staring at one’s spouse, calling it sexist and reflective of an anti-family culture. One user remarked, “Very irresponsible use of words by the L&T chairman. To make statements like ‘how long will you stare at your wife’ shows not only an anti-family mindset but is derogatory to personal choices.”

Deepika Padukone Speaks Out

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also weighed in on the controversy, criticizing Subrahmanyan for disregarding mental health. Reposting a critique on Instagram, she wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. MentalHealthMatters.”

L&T’s Defense of Subrahmanyan

In the wake of the backlash, L&T issued a statement defending its chairman. The company clarified that his remarks were intended to reflect the need for “extraordinary efforts to achieve extraordinary outcomes.”

The statement read: “We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition.”

L&T further emphasized its legacy of nation-building, stating: “For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

Who is Subrahmanyan?

S.N. Subrahmanyan has been a prominent figure in Indian industry, known for leading L&T through major projects like the Statue of Unity, Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, and the Atal Setu. He has received numerous accolades, including the Eminent Engineer Award and being featured in Fortune magazine as India’s Best CEO.

Why are CEOs defending Long Working Hours?

While justifying ‘Workaholism’, the CEOs are undermining the importance of work-life balance, mental health, and ethical leadership. This has been a pattern, first with Narayan Murthy, then Ola CEO Bhavesh Aggrawal and now Subrahmanyan.

From Infosys founder Narayana Murthy stirred similar controversy by advocating for a 70-hour workweek, to now 90-hour work, the corporate culture has been taking a toll on the mental health of the employees.

Several cases has emerged where employees, feeling stressed and anxiety dies in the office, like the EY employee.  Many resorts to committing suicide, in India, suicide cases are on rise.

ALSO READ: 20-Year-Old Breathes New Life After RML’s Second Successful Heart Transplant Aided By Green Corridor

Filed under

90 Hours Workweek Deepika Padukone S.N. Subrahmanyan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Lebanon: General Joseph Aoun Elected As President, Ending Two Year Vacancy

Lebanon: General Joseph Aoun Elected As President, Ending Two Year Vacancy

Michelle Obama Misses Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral, Barack Obama Seen Smiling With Donald Trump

Michelle Obama Misses Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral, Barack Obama Seen Smiling With Donald Trump

Amid Controversy Over Buying Greenland, Question Arises: Who Does It Really Belong To?

Amid Controversy Over Buying Greenland, Question Arises: Who Does It Really Belong To?

Laptops, Printers, Monitors Now All To Be Delivered In 10 Mins, Announces Blinkit CEO

Laptops, Printers, Monitors Now All To Be Delivered In 10 Mins, Announces Blinkit CEO

‘Mistakes Happen, Even I Am Human…’ PM Modi Makes His Podcast Debut With Nikhil Kamath, Watch

‘Mistakes Happen, Even I Am Human…’ PM Modi Makes His Podcast Debut With Nikhil Kamath,...

Entertainment

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox