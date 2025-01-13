A man in Lucknow hired killers to eliminate his lover's husband and father but mistakenly killed a cab driver, Mohammad Rizwan. Three accused, including Aftab Ahmed, Yasir, and Krishnakant, have been arrested in the blind murder case. (Read more below)

In a shocking turn of events, a man in Lucknow hired killers to eliminate his lover’s husband and father, but the hitman ended up killing an innocent cab driver by mistake. The blind murder case, which left the police baffled initially, has now unraveled with the arrest of all three accused involved in the gruesome plot.

The incident took place on December 30 when a body was found in Lucknow’s Madehganj. The victim was later identified as Mohammad Rizwan, a cab driver. The police, led by Senior Officer Raveena Tyagi, launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident, starting with a case registration upon discovering Rizwan’s body.

A combined effort from the surveillance team, Special Operations Group, and local police quickly gathered critical evidence, leading to the arrest of the three men involved in the murder plot. The key accused, Aftab Ahmed, had been in a relationship with a woman and wanted to eliminate her husband and father. He contacted Yasir, a known associate, and shared his plan. Yasir, in turn, roped in Krishnakant to carry out the killings.

On the night of December 30, the trio arrived in Madehganj with the intention to murder the woman’s father, Irfan. However, due to mistaken identity or other factors, the hitmen killed Rizwan instead. The police’s efforts were instrumental in uncovering this blind murder case, with critical evidence and materials recovered from the scene. These included a countrymade firearm, 14 live bullets, three cellphones, and the bike used in the killing.

This tragic mistake has led to the swift arrest of the accused, and the investigation continues as the police uncover further details.

