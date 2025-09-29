LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband

A 19-year-old newly married woman, Sonam, suffered a fatal heart attack while performing Garba with her husband at a Durga temple in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The viral video shows her collapsing mid-dance. Doctors say sudden cardiac arrests can strike even healthy individuals.

19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba (Photo: X)
19-Year-Old Newly Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 29, 2025 21:05:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband

In the state of Madhya Pradesh, in the Durga Temple, a young woman had a heart attack during a Garba performance.

In the viral video, she is dancing with her husband at the temple when she lost consciousness and fell to the ground. As per reprots, she died within seconds.

19-Year-Old Bride Dies of Heart Attack

The information says that the video depicts a 19-year-old newly married woman who on the spot had a heart attack when she was dancing Garba and passed away in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

It is reported that the tragedy took place on Sunday night in a Durga temple in Palasi village in tehsil Bhikangaon.

The woman identified as Sonam was dancing Garba with her husband named Krishnapal before the idol of the deity when she suddenly fainted. The couple was celebrating the festival as they had got married in May after four months.

Sonam and her partner were dancing to song ‘O Mere Dholna’ when without prior notice she fell on the ground. Her fall was initially taken by the people watching to be a part of the dance performance, and they laughed.

Newlywed Dies Within Seconds 

But as she stood still the crowd was alarmed. Krishnapal her husband came to her rescue. Other people stepped forward when he was unable to do it.

Before anyone could contact the doctors Sonam had ceased to breathe. According to medical reports, she had died of a fatal heart attack.

It is only after entering the Garba circle that night that the young bride looked healthy. According to relatives, she did not show any signs of any form of health problems beforehand.

According to doctors, anyone can have heart attacks without regard to their age. Exercise also causes heart issues to individuals that have undiagnosed heart conditions. The true cause of her sudden cardiac arrest is being examined by medical authorities.  

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Shocker Video: Couple Caught On Bike Ride During Date Forcibly Married By Villagers In Gonda Temple

First published on: Sep 29, 2025 9:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Garba videoheart attacklatest viral newsMadhya Pradesh video

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband

QUICK LINKS