Madhya Pradesh Tragedy Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Newly-Married Woman Collapses While Performing Garba, Dies Within Seconds In Front Of Husband

In the state of Madhya Pradesh, in the Durga Temple, a young woman had a heart attack during a Garba performance.

In the viral video, she is dancing with her husband at the temple when she lost consciousness and fell to the ground. As per reprots, she died within seconds.

19-Year-Old Bride Dies of Heart Attack

The information says that the video depicts a 19-year-old newly married woman who on the spot had a heart attack when she was dancing Garba and passed away in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

It is reported that the tragedy took place on Sunday night in a Durga temple in Palasi village in tehsil Bhikangaon.

#WATCH | 19-Year-Old Married Woman Suffers Heart Attack While Performing Garba In MP’s Khandwa#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/Jvz7NQcetM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 29, 2025

The woman identified as Sonam was dancing Garba with her husband named Krishnapal before the idol of the deity when she suddenly fainted. The couple was celebrating the festival as they had got married in May after four months.

Sonam and her partner were dancing to song ‘O Mere Dholna’ when without prior notice she fell on the ground. Her fall was initially taken by the people watching to be a part of the dance performance, and they laughed.

Newlywed Dies Within Seconds

But as she stood still the crowd was alarmed. Krishnapal her husband came to her rescue. Other people stepped forward when he was unable to do it.

Before anyone could contact the doctors Sonam had ceased to breathe. According to medical reports, she had died of a fatal heart attack.

It is only after entering the Garba circle that night that the young bride looked healthy. According to relatives, she did not show any signs of any form of health problems beforehand.

According to doctors, anyone can have heart attacks without regard to their age. Exercise also causes heart issues to individuals that have undiagnosed heart conditions. The true cause of her sudden cardiac arrest is being examined by medical authorities.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Shocker Video: Couple Caught On Bike Ride During Date Forcibly Married By Villagers In Gonda Temple