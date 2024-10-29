Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Bay Of Bengal Today, Reports NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal today morning (October 29), according to data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal today morning (October 29), according to data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS said the quake occurred in Bay of Bengal at a depth of 16.1 km at 09.22 am.

“EQ of M: 4.1, On: 29/10/2024 09:22:34 IST, Lat: 12.27 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 16.1 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” it stated.

This is developing story….

4.1 magnitude bay of bengal earthquake National Center for Seismology SEISMIC ACTIVITY
