Mahakumbh: PIL In Supreme Court For Safety Measures, Guidelines For Pilgrims

Following the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, calling for the implementation of safety measures and guidelines to protect pilgrims.

The petition seeks the court’s direction to ensure that VIP movements do not jeopardize the safety of ordinary devotees. It also calls for increased space for the entry and exit of devotees during the Mahakumbh.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, urges the Supreme Court to prioritize an early hearing of the matter. The Chief Justice of India, Sanjeev Khanna, has asked the petitioner to file an application with the court Registry.

The petition also demands that the Uttar Pradesh government submit a status report on the stampede incident that occurred on January 29, 2025, and take legal action against any authorities, officials, or individuals responsible for their negligent actions.

The petition highlights the dire situation resulting from the administrative failures and negligence of government authorities. The stampede, which took place in the Sangam area of Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh, resulted in at least 30 fatalities and over 60 injuries.

In addition, the petition calls for measures to improve safety and communication for pilgrims. It urges that information regarding safety guidelines and measures be made available in multiple languages at facilitation centers across the state. This would ensure that pilgrims, especially those from outside Uttar Pradesh, can easily understand the directions and receive help when needed.

The PIL further proposes the installation of clear announcements, display boards, and electronic communication systems such as SMS and WhatsApp messages to inform devotees about safety protocols.

It also calls for the deployment of small medical teams, including doctors and nurses, at the Mahakumbh site to ensure that medical support is readily available during emergencies.

This plea emphasizes the urgent need for coordinated efforts between the Uttar Pradesh government and other states to enhance safety and avoid any future tragedies at such large gatherings. The court’s decision could shape future protocols for pilgrimages across the country.

