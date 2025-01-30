Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against Wanted Accused Anmol Bishnoi

A special court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Anmol Lavindersing Bishnoi, also known as AB Bhai, in relation with the murder of National Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui.

Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against Wanted Accused Anmol Bishnoi


A special court in Mumbai has recently issued a non-bailable warrant against Anmol Lavindersing Bishnoi, also known as AB Bhai, in relation with the murder of National Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui.

Presiding over the case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Judge BD Shelke determined that sufficient evidence links Bishnoi to the crime. After thoroughly reviewing the investigative materials presented by law enforcement, the court ruled that issuing the warrant was imperative.

“After hearing submissions of ACP Kishorkumar Shinde and Ld. PP, I have gone through the chargesheet, investigating papers submitted along with the chargesheet, from which it reveals that there is sufficient material on record in respect of complicity of this wanted accused- Anmol Bishnoi in this case. The document placed on record demonstrates that this accused has provided firearms to the arrested accused in this case,” the court order stated.

Efforts to Secure Extradition

Given Bishnoi’s fugitive status, Indian authorities have formally requested his deportation from the United States, where he is believed to be hiding.

“Even, request has been sent to competent authority of USA for deporting this accused Anmol Bishnoi. In this case, even after making all efforts to trace out him, he is not found and he has absconded to avoid his arrest in this case, hence urged for issuing standing non-bailable warrant against him,” the order further outlined.

Justification for the Warrant

Bishnoi, identified as the third accused in the case, has persistently evaded legal summonses. The court emphasized that his continued defiance necessitated the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

“This Court believes that wanted accused no.3 has absconded or he will not obey the summons. Hence, standing non-bailable warrant is required to be issued against this accused in view of Section 90(a) of BNSS to secure his presence,” the order affirmed.

Other Accused Individuals

The chargesheet lists 26 accused individuals, including Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, and Anmol Lavindersing Bishnoi. Many of these individuals remain at large, prompting intensified efforts by law enforcement to ensure their apprehension.

Eyewitness Testimony

During the investigation, law enforcement officials recorded the statement of Zeeshan Siddiqui on October 24 and 25. Describing the moments before his father’s assassination, Zeeshan recounted:

“I reached his office around 6:00 pm and my father reached the office around 7:00 pm. Around 9:00 pm, I felt hungry and told my father that I would come in after 10 to 15 minutes.”

While at a nearby restaurant in Bandra East, Zeeshan received a distressing call from a party worker, informing him that his father had been shot and taken to Lilavati Hospital. He rushed to the hospital and immediately informed his mother and sister. Upon arrival, the family was told that Baba Siddiqui had been admitted to the ICU, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Conclusion

The court’s issuance of a non-bailable warrant reflects its commitment to ensuring Bishnoi faces trial. Authorities continue to pursue legal and diplomatic measures to secure his extradition and ensure that all involved in the crime are brought to justice.

