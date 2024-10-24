Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Hold Several Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to ramp up the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) election campaign in Maharashtra with a series of rallies planned from November 5 to November 14.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Hold Several Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to ramp up the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) election campaign in Maharashtra with a series of rallies planned from November 5 to November 14. During this period, PM Modi will tour various regions of the state, supporting candidates from the BJP and its allies under the Mahayuti alliance, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Campaign Focus

PM Modi’s rallies will bolster the NDA’s efforts to retain power in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is campaigning vigorously to hold onto its political stronghold.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The elections are scheduled for a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes taking place on November 23. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing stiff competition from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction). The MVA, which dominated the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra by winning 31 out of 48 seats, is aiming to replicate that success in the assembly polls.

2019 Election Recap

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 105 of the 288 seats. The Shiv Sena won 56 seats, while the NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. Other smaller parties and independent candidates also made their mark, collectively influencing the political landscape.

The upcoming elections will test the strength of both alliances as they vie for control of one of India’s most politically significant states.

Filed under

Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Also Read

Bulgaria Holds Seventh Election In Four Years Amid Political Deadlock

Bulgaria Holds Seventh Election In Four Years Amid Political Deadlock

Indian Railways To Operate 7,000 Special Trains This Festive Season

Indian Railways To Operate 7,000 Special Trains This Festive Season

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar Shines With Seven-Wicket Haul In Pune Test

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar Shines With Seven-Wicket Haul In Pune Test

Zeeshan Siddique Criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) for Contesting Bandra East Seat

Zeeshan Siddique Criticizes Shiv Sena (UBT) for Contesting Bandra East Seat

Entertainment

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Advertisement

Lifestyle

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox