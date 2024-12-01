Maharashtra CM Decision To Be Made Tomorrow, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, spoke to growing speculations after his sudden visit to his native village in Satara. On Saturday, Shinde said that he had gone there to rest after a demanding election period and assured the public, “I am doing good now. I had come here to rest after the hectic election schedule… I did not take any leave during my 2.5 years as the CM. People are still here to meet me. This is why I fell ill… This government will listen to the people.”

Health Issues

Shinde’s visit to Satara followed a high-level meeting with BJP bosses in Delhi, which had sparked rumors that he was upset with some decisions of the CM. A Shiv Sena leader dismissed the speculation, saying Shinde “fully supports the top BJP leadership.” However, Shinde did face health issues; he was diagnosed with fever and a throat infection. His family doctor, RM Parte, confirmed that “He has been given medicines and put on IV (intra-venous therapy for medication). He will feel better in two days. He is leaving for Mumbai on Sunday.”

Shinde’s Restored Loyalty and Further Developments

Despite health setbacks, Shinde reiterated his unwavering loyalty to the BJP, stating he would back the party’s decisions. “This is why people have given us a historic mandate and did not give the opposition a chance to elect a leader of opposition… All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding,” Shinde noted. He mentioned the achievements of his government for the past 2.5 years and expressed confidence that they would be remembered “in golden letters in history.”

Political Developments and Future Plans

In related news, Shinde announced that the final decision on the Maharashtra Chief Ministerial candidate would be made on Monday, December 2. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti government’s swearing-in ceremony is set for December 5 at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. NCP chief Ajit Pawar revealed that while the CM position would go to the BJP, the two deputy CM slots would be allocated to Shiv Sena and the NCP.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu’s Government Ends YSR Congress-Appointed Waqf Board