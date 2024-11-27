Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra CM Uncertainty: Eknath Shinde To Address Press Amid Alliance Split

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker CM, may hold a press conference today as the Mahayuti alliance's CM decision remains uncertain. Athawale backs Fadnavis, tensions persist.

Maharashtra CM Uncertainty: Eknath Shinde To Address Press Amid Alliance Split

Eknath Shinde, caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is likely to host a press conference today as uncertainty continues over who might emerge as the Mahayuti alliance’s CM candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the strongest force in the recently held Maharashtra assembly elections, securing 132 out of the 288 seats. The results, declared on November 23, came after the elections held on November 20. The BJP’s major allies—the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar—won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Leadership Transition in Maharashtra

After the elections, Eknath Shinde resigned from the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra but has been handed the caretaker CM of the state until a government is formed. The Mahayuti alliance consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP are yet to decide who will lead the state.

Ramdas Athawale Seeks Clarity

Ramdas Athawale, the leader of Republican Party of India (A) and a key BJP ally, asked the coalition to take a quick call on the chief ministerial race. Addressing media in Mumbai, Athawale said, “BJP has got 132 seats and hence I think there have to make a way … Devendra Fadnavis should be made the CM. Shinde can be made Union Minister.”

Tensions Over the Next Chief Minister

Athawale highlighted the split within the alliance, explaining that while BJP leaders favor Devendra Fadnavis for the Chief Minister role, some Shiv Sena leaders wish to keep Shinde in office due to his performance over the past two and a half years. “…deadlock is there…when Eknath Shinde came to know that the BJP high command has finalised Devendra Fadnavis as the CM (of Maharashtra), he is a bit unhappy, which I can understand,” Athawale added.

BJP’s Winning Streak and Its Implications

With the highest number of seats, the BJP has a strong claim to the top executive post in Maharashtra. Athawale emphasized that the BJP’s position as the party with the most seats in the assembly should be recognized, and Fadnavis should lead the state to maintain the party’s momentum.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM Decision Today? BJP Stands By Fadnavis, Rejects Bihar Model

Filed under

Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister eknath shinde maharashtra
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater...

Entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox