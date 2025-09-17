Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'

Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'

Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 01:37:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian Railways has renamed the Ahmednagar Railway station of Pune Division, Central Railway, as Ahilyanagar as a tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. This is also in pursuance of the decision of the Government of Maharashtra to rename Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar.

The station previously known as Ahmednagar has now been officially renamed as Ahilyanagar, said Indian Railways in a press release.

Accordingly, as per the Government of Maharashtra’s notification and the Surveyor General of India’s letter, the new name of the station is to be read and written in the following manner: In Devanagari Script (Marathi): ahilyaangr

In Devanagari Script (Hindi): ahilyaangr. In Roman Script (English): AHILYANAGAR

There will be no change in the station code, and Ahilyanagar will continue with the same station code ANG. Train services between Amalner(B) and Ahilyanagar are already in service.

The Amalner(B) – Beed new rail line will be inaugurated, and the inaugural train between Beed and Ahilyanagar will be flagged off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and various dignitaries on September 17.

The Beed – Amalner(B) section has 6 stations: Beed, Rajuri(Navgan), Raimoha, Vighanwadi, Jatnandur and Amalner(B). Passengers and the general public are requested to take note of the change, said the Indian Railways.

According to the Union Government’s Culture & Tourism Ministry, Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar was the Holkar Queen of the Malwa kingdom. She is regarded as one of the most visionary female rulers of India. In the 18th century, as the Maharani of Malwa, she was instrumental in spreading the message of dharma and propagating industrialisation. She is widely known for her wisdom, courage, and administrative skills.

Born on May 31, 1725, in the village of Chondi in Jamkhed, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Ahilya hailed from a very humble background. Her father, Mankoji Rao Shinde, was the village head, and he taught her to read and write. As a young girl, the combination of her simplicity and strength of character caught the attention of Malhar Rao Holkar, the Lord of the Malwa territory. He was so impressed with the young Ahilya that in 1733, he got her married to his son Khanderao Holkar. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indian railwayslokmata-devi-ahilya-bai-holkarmaharashtramumbaipune-division

RELATED News

‘Thank You My Friend…’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Donald Trump For 75th Birthday Greetings
Right Paydays Launches for 2025: Compare Top Loan Offers in One Click
Breaking: Maoists Announce Unconditional Ceasefire And Giving Up Arms: CPI (Maoist) Spokesperson Abhay
Delhi HC refuses to set aside termination of DU Professor guilty of demanding illegal gratification from students
On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

LATEST NEWS

Wordle Game For September 17: Can You Be The Lucky One To Guess The Answer To This Brain Teaser?
Bangladesh to support Sri Lanka? Captain Litton spills beans; Afghanistan skipper Rashid rues "irresponsible shots"
Charlie Kirk Killing: Utah Man Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder; DNA Links Him to Gun Trigger
Maresca has Bayern among tournament favourites, no issues with Jackson
Trump arrives in Britain for second state visit
Robert Redford dead at the age of 89
TikTok lives: US, China in deal for app to keep operating in US
Nestle chairman to step down early after CEO ouster
Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'
Australian MP Tim Watts meets Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde, discusses boosting ties in agriculture, med-tech, education
Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'
Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'
Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'
Maharashtra: Indian Railways renames Ahmednagar Railway Station as 'Ahilyanagar'

QUICK LINKS