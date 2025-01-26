Maharashtra Reports First Guillain-Barre Syndrome Death: Outbreak In Pune With 73 Cases And 14 On Ventilators

Maharashtra has reported its first death from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after a Pune-based man succumbed to the rare nerve disorder. Pune has witnessed 73 GBS cases, with 14 patients on ventilators.

Maharashtra has recorded its first fatality from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after a Pune-based Chartered Accountant succumbed to the disease. The deceased, a resident of Pune’s DSK Vishwa area, had recently traveled to his native village in Solapur district. Initially diagnosed with GBS at a private hospital in Solapur after suffering from diarrhoea and weakness, his condition deteriorated, leading to breathing problems and eventually his death on Saturday.

GBS is a rare immunological disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to sudden numbness and muscle weakness. The victim’s relatives reported that although his health initially stabilized after ICU treatment, he later developed breathing complications, resulting in his untimely demise.

Pune is currently grappling with a GBS outbreak, with 73 reported cases, 14 of whom are on ventilators. The Pune Municipal Corporation is on high alert, taking proactive steps to address the alarming situation. Nine suspected GBS cases were reported in a single day, signaling the seriousness of the outbreak.

Causes and Symptoms of GBS:

According to the Pune civic body, GBS symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach ache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. The infection can stem from consuming contaminated water or food and may lead to abdominal pain and diarrhoea. In certain cases, the immune system begins attacking the nerves within 1 to 3 weeks of infection. Other triggers include dengue, chikungunya, bacterial infections, recent vaccinations, surgery, and neuropathy.

A senior medical officer from the state health department emphasized that while the exact cause of GBS remains unknown, it is often linked to respiratory or digestive tract infections. He reassured citizens that GBS, though rare, is treatable and urged them not to panic.

Government Response

The state health department has issued an advisory urging residents to drink boiled water and avoid eating stale or open food. Citizens experiencing sudden muscle weakness are advised to immediately consult their family doctor or visit the nearest government hospital.

To alleviate the financial burden of treatment, the disease has been included in the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana, a state health insurance scheme. Under this scheme, private hospitals will now receive up to ₹1.60 lakh for GBS treatment, double the previous allocation of ₹80,000. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar assured that patients in government hospitals would receive free treatment, and action would be taken against hospitals overcharging for GBS care.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar further confirmed that GBS patients in Pune Municipal Corporation’s Kamala Nehru Hospital would also receive free treatment.

Union Health Ministry Steps In

Amid rising cases, the Union health ministry has dispatched a team to Pune to assist with controlling the outbreak. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar highlighted the urgent need for measures to curb infections, stressing the role of contaminated water in spreading GBS.

This outbreak has drawn national attention as authorities work to control the spread of the disease. The government’s swift action and measures to provide free treatment aim to reassure citizens while addressing the crisis effectively.

