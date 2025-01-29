Main Suspect Arrested in Nenmara Double Murder Case: Police

In a tragic incident in Palakkad district, a 57-year-old man named Chenthamara was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing 68-year-old Lakshmi and her 50-year-old son Sudhakaran. The police confirmed that the suspect, who was out on bail after being involved in a 2019 murder case, murdered the victims over personal grudge. The murder took place in Sudhakaran’s home in Pothundi near Nenmara on Monday.

Previous Criminal History of the Accused

Chenthamara had been previously arrested in connection with the murder of Sudhakaran’s wife, Sajitha, and was released on bail. The trial for that case is set to begin next month. The accused, known for his violent tendencies, is now accused of another double murder, further raising concerns about his potential for violence.

The case has sparked outrage among the victim’s family, who allege that the Nenmara police failed to act on the family’s repeated complaints about threats from Chenthamara. Sudhakaran had reportedly informed the local police about his concerns for his safety after the accused was released on bail in December. However, the police reportedly took no preventive measures, leading to the tragic outcome.

Athulya, Sudhakaran’s daughter, expressed her anger, claiming that if the police had taken their complaints seriously, her father and grandmother would still be alive. She accused Chenthamara of openly threatening to kill the family, which went unaddressed by the authorities.

Locals Share Concerns About the Accused’s Superstition

Locals have revealed that Chenthamara was highly superstitious and had carried a grudge against the family, allegedly under the guidance of a local astrologer. It is claimed that he often told people in the area that he intended to “finish off” the family, which adds further weight to the family’s accusations that the police should have acted sooner.

The inaction of the police has led to political calls for accountability. Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil demanded that Nenmara SHO Mahendra Simhan be held responsible for failing to act on the family’s complaints. Mamkootathil pointed out that if the police had monitored Chenthamara more closely, especially when he visited the station recently regarding his bail conditions, the tragedy could have been prevented.

Police Officer Suspended Amid Allegations

In response to the allegations, Palakkad SP Ajit Kumar confirmed that a report had been submitted to the Range DIG, highlighting the failures of the station house officer, Mahendra Simhan. As a result, the SHO has been suspended. The police had opposed the accused’s bail applications in court, but the court had allowed both the bail and relaxation of conditions, which has now come under scrutiny.

The case is under investigation, with police examining the possibility of further negligence on the part of the authorities. The tragedy has brought to light the serious issue of police inaction and the consequences it can have on public safety, especially in cases involving individuals with a known history of violence.

As the investigation progresses, the family and local community continue to demand justice for the victims, while the spotlight remains on the police’s role in preventing such avoidable tragedies.

