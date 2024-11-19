Major SSC Exam Fraud Uncovered: 35 Arrested In Connection With Scandal

The SSC MTS examination held at the Purnia Digital Examination Center has drawn attention to a major fraud case. Cyber police have arrested 35 individuals consisting of pretend candidates and members of an examination mafia. They are to be sent to custody for interrogation in order to bring out the big scam. It has been found that it is a very deep-rooted network which involves corrupt officials and political figures with such a large-scale examination racket.

Involvement Of JDU Leader

Among the arrested people, Roshan Mandal, a JDU youth district president of Katihar, is one of them. Mandal also deals with the Purnia Digital Center and is connected to the scam by his proximity with the local political circle.

His sister-in-law is district councilor at Katihar. Another individual implicated in the scandal is Izhar Alam, SSC Prayagraj’s flying observer. Alam is formally charged for his part in supervising the cheating activities at the examination center.

Sources indicate that Alam, Mandal, and other chelas had planned this massive scam to make easy money off SSC exam. This operation was conducted on a mass level with systematic corruption at all stages of the examination system.

How The Scam Was Conducted

The scammers planned this operation in which dummy candidates replaced the real examinees. Prior to the examination, these persons were accommodated in the hotels such as Hotel Shine and others in the Gulab Bagh locality close to the digital center. On the day of the examination, these bogus aspirants were permitted to enter the digital center where they sat for the examination in lieu of the genuine aspirants. The staff at the center and flyover observers vigorously engaged in ensuring the success of this ill-gotten venture.

During one of the raids, crucial documents along with suspicious items were taken into custody from a rented room opposite to the examination center. According to police, seven accused who have been arrested for their involvement in the scam. They confessed that they were involved in a pre-prepared racket and huge money was taken in exchange for the management of center and fake candidates appearing for exams.

The case is linked to a multi-state examination mafia, with Cyber DSP Anurag Kumar remarking that more people from various states may be found during further investigations. This scam was brought to light by SSC Prayagraj coordinator Suresh Prasad Yadav, who raised a flag on the dubious activities during exams conducted between November 4th and 14th. Police and cyber teams subsequently raided this place and brought out this vast network.

DSP Anurag Kumar said fraudulent activities have been ongoing for a long time. With the investigation, many more big names are expected to emerge, manifesting the depths of this well-structured fraud.

MUST READ | Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Urges PM Modi For Artificial Rain As AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’