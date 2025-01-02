Mamata Banerjee Accuses Border Security Force of Facilitating Infiltration From Bangladesh

Banerjee claimed that the BSF had been permitting illegal entry through areas such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra, which are located near the Bangladesh border.

In a fresh controversy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter India, alleging that the force is working to destabilize the state. The comments came during an administrative review meeting held on Thursday at the state secretariat.

Banerjee claimed that the BSF had been permitting illegal entry through areas such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra, which are located near the Bangladesh border. According to her, the infiltrators are being allowed into the country without hindrance, and the BSF is allegedly torturing the local population to create unrest.

She further accused the central government of having a hidden agenda, suggesting that there was a “blueprint” behind the BSF’s actions. Banerjee expressed concern about the impact of this situation, asserting that it was part of a larger plot to undermine the state’s political stability.

“We have received information that the BSF is letting infiltrators cross the border into India. The force is also torturing people in the region and working to destabilize the state. There seems to be a blueprint from the central government behind this. But in reality, goons are entering the country,” Mamata Banerjee stated.

While condemning these actions, Banerjee emphasized the need for peace and maintained that her administration wanted a good relationship with Bangladesh. She expressed her commitment to ensuring that the border remained peaceful for both nations.

In a bid to investigate the matter further, Banerjee directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Kumar, to identify the locations where these infiltrators were residing. She also announced her intention to write a strongly-worded letter to the central government, demanding action.

“The BSF is trying to shift the blame onto the Trinamool Congress government for the infiltrations. I have asked the DGP to trace where these individuals are staying after crossing into the state,” she added.

The issue has sparked a political debate in the state, with Mamata Banerjee’s allegations potentially straining the relationship between the West Bengal government and the central authorities.

Also Read: Puneet Khurana’s Last Video Before Committing Suicide, Says ‘My Wife And In-laws Asking Me Another 10 Lakh’