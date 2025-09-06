Man Who Made 400kg RDX Threat Call In Mumbai Detained From Noida, Hails From Bihar: Mumbai Blast Update

Mumbai Police confirmed on Saturday that it has arrested Ashwin Kumar Supra, 50, for issuing a bomb threat that claimed 34 “human bombs” carrying 400 kg of RDX were planted in vehicles across the city.

The arrest followed a high-level investigation after the traffic police helpline received the call ahead of Anant Chaturdashi. Officials said the caller threatened that blasts would “shake the entire city.” Supra, originally from Bihar, was traced to Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Police said his mobile phone and SIM card used in the threat have been seized as evidence.

Accused Brought to Mumbai for Investigation

The Crime Branch team in Mumbai worked with Uttar Pradesh Police to track and detain the accused. Officials said Supra was arrested in Noida and is now being brought to Mumbai for further questioning. Investigators will examine whether he acted alone or under instructions from any organisation.

Police confirmed that forensic teams are checking the seized phone and SIM card for additional leads. Authorities said the investigation will also look into the motive behind the call that created panic in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav festival. Strict action has been promised under relevant legal provisions.

Lashkar-e-Jihadi Named in Earlier Threat Message

Earlier, Mumbai Police said the threat call was issued in the name of Lashkar-e-Jihadi. The message claimed that 34 cars with human bombs would detonate explosives weighing nearly 400 kilograms, killing one crore people.

The call came just before Anant Chaturdashi, a day when lakhs of devotees gathered for Ganesh idol immersions across the city. Security was immediately heightened across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Police deployed extra forces at immersion points, railway stations, and sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

