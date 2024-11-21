Manipur State Is In Turmoil, I Admit, Legal Action Will Be Taken Against Whoever Is Involved: N. Biren Singh | NewsX Exclusive

Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, in an exclusive interview with NewsX, has explained the present crisis in the state and also unearthed some secret causes behind the ongoing violence. He revealed the measures taken by his government to restore peace in the state. For nearly 17-18 months, Manipur has been witnessing growing violence, including the kidnapping and killing of six people by Kuki militants. To the unrest, Singh has pledged justice and action against the culprits, though his stand has caused him to be at loggerheads with the Kuki-Zo MLAs and political leaders like former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram.

Root Cause Of Violence

When asked about the growth of militancy in the past year, Chief Minister Singh reiterates his previous assertions through media interviews to point to the genesis of the problem: illegal immigration and drug trafficking that has led to the mushrooming of popp plantations inside forest areas. As Singh claims, the free-for-all character of drug trafficking, which starts from the Golden Triangle and pours over Manipur’s unguarded borders, has led to the violence that ravaged the local communities.

“I have already stated this in several media interactions-the root cause of the destruction of our forests lies in the illegal migrants from neighboring countries, and the vast poppy plantations in the forest areas, which are destroying the reserve forests,” said Singh. “The problem has only grown bad because of the large drug trade passing through our state,” he further explained.

Singh has been fighting this particular drug scourge since his time as Chief Minister when, in 2018, he announced the government’s anti-drug trade campaign. He stated that the problem had been getting worse for many years, even before he got into politics, at a time he witnessed serious reports concerning the growing number of HIV/AIDS cases that were traced to drug use.

Designed To Wage War On The Drug Trade

When asked if these efforts to curb the drug trade were a reason for being targeted by certain groups, Singh acknowledged that it was indeed a significant factor. “Yes, this is one of the main reasons. After becoming the CM of Manipur in 2017, my government launched the war on drugs in October 2018,” Singh said. Since the NCB and central government’s support, the Singh government has leveled more than 20,000 hectares of poppy plantations and confiscated narcotics worth around 60,000 crores. In addition, over 3,200 drug smugglers have been arrested and 320 convictions have been made.

Political Opposition From Congress

The other issue that Singh pointed out was his political opposition from the Congress leaders, with one being P. Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi, who have called for his resignation. Singh attributed the Congress party’s reaction to their belief that they would continue to hold power in the Northeast, where they ruled for nearly 30 years. “They thought their regime would continue, but people are fed up. I am the first BJP Chief Minister in Manipur, and that’s something they couldn’t accept,” Singh explained. He then further alleges the Congress to have instigated this present crisis, which he believes finds its roots in the Congress’ policies of appeasement.

Singh also stated that there have been cases where people are trying to harvest poppy crops, even in the midst of such violence. He has immediately sought the NCB and state police intervention to destroy these crops since he feels these crops are part of a larger scheme which will mar the future of the youth in Manipur. “I have to protect them,” Singh said.

Violence In Jiribam

One of the discussions in this regard concerned the recent violence in Jiribam, in which 10 lives were lost following a clash with the CRPF. The Kuki community has denied the militant character of the individuals involved, stating that they were simply village volunteers. Singh quite strongly rejected the notion that the volunteers were armed when he called the accusation absurd. He condemned the loss of the innocent lives, specifically three children and three women. He assured the occurrence that people would be prosecuted legally with no difference in the community.

“The killing of innocent lives, especially children and women, is something I strongly condemn,” Singh stated. He further emphasized that such violence should not be tolerated by any community and proper legal action would be initiated against the accused.

Need For National Attention

While he feels frustrated that the national leaders and bureaucrats have not taken enough cognizance of the situation in Manipur, Singh is critical of the overall lack of understanding from most national leaders and bureaucrats. “Most national leaders and bureaucrats don’t know the ground reality of Manipur, except the BJP,” he said. According to Singh, the focus of the central government on the state has been inadequate; most national figures played political games rather than touching the real issues of the people of Manipur.

Watch the exclusive interview here:

