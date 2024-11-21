Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

A controversy has erupted following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks allegedly targeting the cognitive abilities of U.S. President Joe Biden. A group of medical practitioners, under the banner of the National Medicos Organisation Bharat (NMO-Bharat), has called for a public apology, terming his statements “insensitive” and “harmful.”

Expressing anguish over the statement, the All India President of NMO-Bharat, Dr. C.B. Tripathi, wrote a strongly worded letter to Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi’s mother. The letter said that Gandhi’s remarks add fuel to “negative propaganda” about ageing and cognitive health and reflect a “lack of sensitivity.”

“We are writing this letter as concerned members of the medical fraternity, deeply troubled by the recent remarks attributed to Mr. Rahul Gandhi, which appeared to disparage the cognitive abilities of the President of the United States, Joe Biden,” Dr. Tripathi wrote.

The practitioners emphasized that such remarks are “unbecoming” of a Leader of Opposition and can spread misinformation, which might shape public perceptions about cognitive health in ways that could harm those with actual health conditions.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

The comments in question were made on November 16, a poll rally held in Maharashtra’s Amravati. Rahul Gandhi apparently compared the “memory loss” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with that of a “former U.S. President,” reportedly Joe Biden. The comment, widely regarded as ageist, has been criticized considerably.

It is disappointing to see Rahul Gandhi comment so crudely about a foreign head of state who is much senior and older to him. This flies right in the face of our Indian ethos of respecting our elders,” the medical practitioners noted.

Concerns Over Sensitivity

The medical fraternity pointed out that such comments not just disrespect individuals but also perpetuate ageist stereotypes. “Mr Rahul Gandhi’s comments veer into ageist territory, undermining the contributions of senior citizens who continue to serve society despite health challenges,” the letter added.

Referring to the damage that could be done to society by using such statements, the letter stated that misleading statements like these can mislead the people and spoil the debate on ageing and cognitive health. The practitioners reminded Sonia Gandhi of her experience with health-related gossips and urged her to realize how damaging these narratives could be.

Demand Of Public Apology

In the appeal, the doctors demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that leaders should make sure to talk in respectable exchanges and not say something that may help perpetuate misconceptions or stereotypes.

