Manipur Violence: Civil societies ’24 Hour Ultimatum’ For Action Against Militants After Attack On CM Biren Singh Residence

Manipur unrest has been escalating with fresh incidents of violence reported every day, including abductions and killings of 6 women and children from Jiribam district. Bodies, including an eight-month-old child, have been retrieved from the Barak River. The victims had gone missing since Monday after violent clashes that killed 10 armed Kuki men in a gun battle with security personnel. The find has heightened public anger against what appears to be government apathy.

Civil Society Gives ULTIMATUM

The civil society groups on Saturday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government demanding immediate action against armed militant groups. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei civil rights organizations, has asked for military operation against armed groups immediately and the scrapping of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the state. A spokesperson for COCOMI, Khuraijam Athouba, stated, “If they do not take any decision up to the satisfaction of people of Manipur, then they will bear the brunt of the people’s discontentment.” The group threatened to face severe public backlash if their demands were not met within 24 hours.

The imposition of AFSPA in six police station areas has been criticized by local civil society groups, which hold that the law conferred excessive powers upon the security forces and deepened the mistrust of people.

Politicians Homes Targeted headline

The protests turned violent on Saturday when mobs attacked three residences of state ministers and six of MLAs. The forces used tear gas, while protesters vandalized properties and set them on fire. Homes of Municipal Administration Minister Y Khemchand, Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Singh, and Chief Minister Singh’s son-in-law BJP MLA RK Imo Singh were also targeted. Even the residence of the Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan was attacked. He assured the protesters that he would present their demands to the cabinet meeting and, if necessary, resign.

Curfews and Internet Shut down

This results in the declaration of indefinite curfews by the state government in five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching. Internet services were suspended in seven districts in hopes of keeping out misinformation and encouraging more attacks. In line with this, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said misinformation on the web could lead to violence. Security forces resorted to tear gas to disperse a mob trying to breach the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in response to the incident.

The crisis in Manipur has been on for long enough to attract national focus, particularly with demands from the opposition leaders that the central government step in. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and take necessary measures to restore peace. “The spate of violent clashes and incessant bloodshed in Manipur is shocking and disturbingly painful,” he said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He held both the Central and State governments responsible for not reconciling the divided communities; that was a stark call to take action to stop the crisis.

Manipur has seen ethnic tensions between the Meitei community and Kuki tribes. All of this conflict has led to 220 killings and has rendered nearly 50,000 homeless. The Meiteis, the general category group, have demanded inclusion into the Scheduled Tribes category. The Kukis also demand a separate administration within Manipur, stating the existence of different cultures and ethnicities.

