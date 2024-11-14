Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Manipur: Women Killed In Jiribam, Suffered ‘Third-Degree’ Torture And Burns While She Was Alive, Reveals Autopsy

An autopsy revealed severe ‘third-degree’ torture and burns, indicating the woman was alive while subjected to these injuries.

A 31-year-old mother of three was reportedly tortured and killed in her home in Zairawn village, Jiribam district, Manipur, by armed intruders on November 7.

An autopsy conducted by the forensic department of Silchar Medical College in Assam revealed severe ‘third-degree’ torture and burns, indicating the woman was alive while subjected to these injuries, as reported by The Times Of India.

Autopsy reveals chilling details

The autopsy report described a metallic nail embedded in the left thigh and a wound on the back of her right thigh. Her body was 99% burned, with parts of her limbs and face unrecognizable. Due to extensive burns, doctors could not collect a vaginal smear or viscera for further analysis. Although a case of rape was registered by Jiribam Police, physical evidence could not be obtained.

The details of Incident

The victim’s husband, who filed the initial report, stated that his wife was sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in their residence.

The attackers reportedly destroyed and set fire to 17 houses in Zairawn village, raising concerns among local tribal organizations. The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee and Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum have condemned the act, urging central intervention to protect the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community in Manipur’s twin tribal districts.

Manipur Police transported the victim’s remains to Silchar, about 50 km away, for postmortem, citing unsafe travel conditions on NH-37 due to ethnic tensions.

