Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Manmohan Singh’s Daughter Once Felt Betrayed With Former PM’s Controversial Memoir, Called It ‘Mischievous, Unethical Exercise’

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also criticized the book, stating it was an attempt to misuse privileged access to high office for personal and commercial gain.

Manmohan Singh’s Daughter Once Felt Betrayed With Former PM’s Controversial Memoir, Called It ‘Mischievous, Unethical Exercise’

The daughter of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2014 expressed strong disapproval of a controversial memoir by his former media advisor, Sanjaya Baru, calling it a “huge betrayal of trust.”

The book, The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh, released recently, alleges that Singh’s authority was frequently undermined by his own Congress party, leading to inefficiencies in governance.

Baru claims that during Singh’s second term as Prime Minister, his influence was eroded, describing him as “defanged bit by bit.” He also points to the power-sharing dynamic between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Singh as a significant limitation on the Prime Minister’s authority.

Critics have long argued that Sonia Gandhi was the true power center during Singh’s tenure, with the Prime Minister serving in a subordinate role.

Response from Manmohan Singh’s Daughter

Upinder Singh, Manmohan Singh’s daughter and a history professor at Delhi University, criticized the memoir, describing it as a “mischievous and unethical” act. Speaking to a leading daily at the time, she called the book “a stab in the back” and condemned the author for exaggerating his level of access to the Prime Minister.

She also questioned the timing of the book’s release during the ongoing general elections, where the Congress party faced significant challenges. “Authors have control over the timing of their releases. The timing of this book appears politically motivated,” she said.

Singh further accused Baru of misrepresenting conversations and turning reported speech into direct quotes, calling this practice unethical.

PMO’s Official Statement On Memoir

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also criticized the book, stating it was an attempt to misuse privileged access to high office for personal and commercial gain.

Baru, who served as Singh’s media advisor from 2004 to 2008, defended his memoir, asserting that the public deserves transparency regarding decision-making at the highest levels of government.

Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister for nearly a decade, is often credited as the architect of India’s economic liberalization. However, his later years in office were marred by allegations of corruption and growing dissatisfaction with his government.

ALSO READ: Who Is Manmohan Singh’s Wife? Here’s How Former PM Met Her Life Partner For The First Time

Filed under

former PM dies Manmohan Singh

Advertisement

Also Read

5 Highlights From The Illustrous Career Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

5 Highlights From The Illustrous Career Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Nitish Katara Murder Case: Vikas Yadav Moves Delhi HC For Furlough

Nitish Katara Murder Case: Vikas Yadav Moves Delhi HC For Furlough

‘Lost A Mentor’, Rahul Gandhi Pay Condolences On The Passing Of Dr Manmohan Singh

‘Lost A Mentor’, Rahul Gandhi Pay Condolences On The Passing Of Dr Manmohan Singh

Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports

Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader Who Transformed India’s Economy

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader Who Transformed India’s Economy

Entertainment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox