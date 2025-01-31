Mass Resignations Shake AAP! 7 MLAs Quit Just Days Before Delhi Elections

Seven AAP MLAs resigned days before the Delhi elections after being denied party tickets, dealing a major blow to Arvind Kejriwal’s party ahead of the polls.

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, seven sitting MLAs resigned from the party just five days before the polls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Palam MLA Bhawna Gaur was the first to announce her resignation, stating that she had lost faith in both AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party. In her letter, she wrote, “I hereby resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party as I have lost faith in you and the party. Please accept the same.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Along with Gaur, six other MLAs—Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Rohit Mehrauliya (Trilokpuri), B.S. June (Bijwasan), and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar)—also submitted their resignations.

The mass exit came after these seven legislators were denied AAP’s ticket for the upcoming Delhi elections, which are scheduled for February 5. Their departure is expected to shake up the party’s electoral strategy and could influence voter sentiments just days before polling.