Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mass Resignations Shake AAP! 7 MLAs Quit Just Days Before Delhi Elections

Seven AAP MLAs resigned days before the Delhi elections after being denied party tickets, dealing a major blow to Arvind Kejriwal’s party ahead of the polls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mass Resignations Shake AAP! 7 MLAs Quit Just Days Before Delhi Elections


In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, seven sitting MLAs resigned from the party just five days before the polls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Palam MLA Bhawna Gaur was the first to announce her resignation, stating that she had lost faith in both AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party. In her letter, she wrote, “I hereby resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party as I have lost faith in you and the party. Please accept the same.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Along with Gaur, six other MLAs—Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Rohit Mehrauliya (Trilokpuri), B.S. June (Bijwasan), and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar)—also submitted their resignations.

The mass exit came after these seven legislators were denied AAP’s ticket for the upcoming Delhi elections, which are scheduled for February 5. Their departure is expected to shake up the party’s electoral strategy and could influence voter sentiments just days before polling.

Filed under

AAP MLAs resign arvind kejriwal Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Incident Not In Public View’: SC Disposes Of Case Under SC-ST Act

‘Incident Not In Public View’: SC Disposes Of Case Under SC-ST Act

Labelling Laws On Ultra-Processed Foods Must Be Enforced: Economic Survey 2025 Report

Labelling Laws On Ultra-Processed Foods Must Be Enforced: Economic Survey 2025 Report

Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By 18%- Here’s What To Do!

Beware! Eating This Food Item On A Daily Basis Could Increase Your Cancer Risk By...

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh Devotees During Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Operates Over 700 Trains in 2 Days, Safely Transporting 20 Lakh...

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Entertainment

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing Komal Vohra

Who Is Raftaar’s First Wife? Rapper Marries For The Second Time 5 Years After Divorcing

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Shares Heartfelt Post After Major Road Accident

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Swara Bhaskar’s X Account Suspended Over ‘Copyright Violation’: Actress Slams Move As Censorship

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox