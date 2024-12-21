Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
MCD Issues Notice To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In Schools In Delhi

This directive comes as part of a broader effort to curb encroachment and ensure proper documentation and verification within the city.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has recently issued an order aimed at identifying and addressing the issue of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, specifically focusing on the identification of their children and ensuring that birth certificates are not issued to them. This directive comes as part of a broader effort to curb encroachment and ensure proper documentation and verification within the city.

On December 12, a meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, GNCTD, was held to discuss these measures. During the meeting, the Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (HQ) represented the MCD Commissioner and reviewed the action plan to tackle the issue.

Deputy Commissioner (HQ) B.P. Bhardwaj emphasized the need for the Education Department to implement effective strategies for identifying illegal Bangladeshi migrant children seeking admission to municipal schools. He urged that a thorough identification and verification drive be conducted to prevent such children from enrolling in the city’s educational institutions.

In addition, the Public Health Department was instructed to ensure that no birth certificates are issued to illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The department was also tasked with conducting an identification drive to verify the legitimacy of birth certificate registrations and prevent any from being issued to illegal migrants.

MCD further directed that reports of the actions taken must be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner (HQ) every Friday, by 3:30 pm. School heads have also been asked to submit their reports by December 31, ensuring accountability and timely progress in addressing this issue. This action plan underscores the city’s commitment to maintaining strict controls over migration and residency documentation.

