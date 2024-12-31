Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

MEA Steps In As Yemen Sentences Kerala Nurse To Death: ‘Extending All Possible Help’

India is offering all support possible after Yemen's President approved the death sentence to Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, convicted of murder. Her family is in negotiations for clemency, while the Indian government continues to assist in securing her release.

MEA Steps In As Yemen Sentences Kerala Nurse To Death: ‘Extending All Possible Help’

In response to the case of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, the Indian government has reaffirmed commitment to providing all kinds of assistance possible after she was sentenced by the Yemen court. India’s official spokesperson, Shri Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the government’s awareness of the death sentence imposed on Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of murder in Yemen.

Jaiswal said, “We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that her family is exploring all relevant options, and the government is extending all possible help in this matter.”

Nimisha Priya, a Kerala native, was convicted of the murder of a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. The Yemeni president, Rashad al-Alimi, ratified the death sentence last week and Nimisha Priya can be expected to be executed in a month unless intervened.

Steps To Save Clemency For Nimisha Priya

Despite the dire outlook, Priya’s family has been actively exploring all possible ways to secure a pardon. Prema has been here in Sana’a for the past five months working hard to engage with the victim’s family and work out a waiver of the death sentence. It involves leading the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council and seeking forgiveness from the family through negotiations.

The administration has been conciliatory and said that the question of ‘blood money’ or compensation is a private issue between the two families. It has, however, exposed huge hurdles in negotiations. An earlier effort to engage a lawyer for negotiations broke asunder when a lawyer hired by the Indian Embassy demanded a pre-negotiation fee of $20,000.

Although the Ministry of External Affairs issued a cheque for almost $20,000, the lawyer insisted on the total fee of $40,000, and discussions came to a halt.

Nimisha Priya’s conviction stems from an incident in 2017 when she allegedly sedated Mahdi to steal his passport. She was sentenced to death in 2018, and her subsequent appeal was dismissed by Yemen’s Appeals Court in 2020. Although her family attempted to take the case to the Supreme Court, no relief has been granted.

The last hope of saving the life of Nimisha seems to be through the probable pardon by the victim’s family. Her mother was continuing her efforts for forgiveness by the family that may help save her daughter from death.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad To Deck Up For New Year, Know The Restrictions, Flyover Closures

Filed under

Kerala Nurse Yemen

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: ISRO Shares Video As PSLV-C60 Successfully Launches SpaDeX; India Hits Milestone

Watch: ISRO Shares Video As PSLV-C60 Successfully Launches SpaDeX; India Hits Milestone

Dr. W. Selvamurthy Talks About ISRO’s Major Achievements In 2024, Watch Video

Dr. W. Selvamurthy Talks About ISRO’s Major Achievements In 2024, Watch Video

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar Condemns Hinduphobia and Racism in the United States

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar Condemns Hinduphobia and Racism in the United States

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of...

Hyderabad To Deck Up For New Year, Know The Restrictions, Flyover Closures

Hyderabad To Deck Up For New Year, Know The Restrictions, Flyover Closures

Entertainment

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And ‘B**ch’

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox