Sharjeel Imam's sister, Farah Nishat, cleared the 32nd Bihar Judicial Service Examination and stepped into the role of a judge. Her brother, Muzammil Imam, shared the news and praised her achievement as a symbol of justice and resilience.

While Sharjeel Imam, accused in the Delhi riots case, is still behind bars, there is a reason for his family to rejoice. His younger sister, Farah Nishat, has cleared the 32nd Bihar Judicial Service Examination and is now appointed as a judge. This news was posted by his younger brother, Muzammil Imam, on social media.

In a social media post, Muzammil Imam said, “This is the philosophy of life. On one hand my brother who has struggled against tyranny has been put behind bars and on the other hand my sister will now sit on the judge’s chair to deliver justice against it.” He lauded Farah’s achievement saying her success gives their family hope for justice. He added, “May Allah give you strength and courage to ensure no innocent person is oppressed during your tenure.”

Who Is Muzammil Imam?

Muzammil Imam, a journalist turned politician, has been the former general secretary and spokesperson for Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU). He has been a vocal supporter of his brother, Sharjeel, often taking to social media to defend him. In a previous post, Muzammil described Sharjeel as an idealist who prioritizes society and humanity over himself. “The only allegation that can be made against Sharjeel is that he is a lunatic,” he remarked in defense of his brother.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in January 2020 under charges of sedition and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He faces allegations of delivering inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, which authorities claim incited violence during the Delhi riots.

