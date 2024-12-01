‘AAP Won’t Form Any Alliance’, Kejriwal’s Big Remark On Delhi Assembly Polls

In a bold and significant statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will not be forming an alliance with the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 2025. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kejriwal declared, “There will be no alliance in Delhi,” putting to rest speculation about a possible tie-up between the two opposition parties. This announcement comes after a series of failed attempts to unite, despite both parties being part of the opposition INDIA alliance.

The decision is a blow to the idea of a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly after the Congress and AAP joined forces for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, only to see their combined effort fail. The BJP secured a resounding victory, sweeping all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital. Talks between AAP and Congress also faltered in October over seat-sharing arrangements for the Haryana Assembly elections, adding to the growing disillusionment between the two parties.

With this new development, the stage is set for a three-way contest in the Delhi Assembly polls, with the AAP, Congress, and BJP each vying for control. For Kejriwal and his party, the stakes are high as they aim for a third consecutive term after their overwhelming victory in 2020, where AAP clinched 62 out of 70 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is eager to make a comeback in Delhi after 25 years, making the election a battle of immense political significance.

However, Kejriwal’s statement on alliances came amidst a troubling incident. Just a day before the announcement, the Delhi CM was attacked while on a ‘padyatra’ in Malviya Nagar, with a man throwing liquid at him. AAP claimed the liquid was spirit and accused the attacker of attempting to set Kejriwal on fire, although police clarified that it was just water. The incident, which comes after multiple similar attacks on Kejriwal, has sparked outrage within the party and raised questions about the safety of its leadership.

Kejriwal and his party continue to face a tough battle on multiple fronts as they gear up for what promises to be a highly charged election. The BJP, buoyed by its stronghold in national politics, is expected to put up a fierce contest, while Congress is now left to strategize its next steps in the upcoming electoral battle.

