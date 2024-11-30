Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Detained In 2023 Extortion Case, Party Calls Charges 'Unfounded'

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an extortion case dating back to 2023.

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Detained In 2023 Extortion Case, Party Calls Charges ‘Unfounded’

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an extortion case dating back to 2023. The arrest followed an investigation in which an audio recording surfaced, allegedly revealing a conversation between Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. The conversation reportedly involved discussions about extorting money from businesses. Balyan was summoned to the Crime Branch office in RK Puram for questioning, where he was subsequently arrested.

AAP Calls Arrest a Part of Conspiracy

In response to Balyan’s arrest, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the charges were baseless and part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh suggested that the BJP was targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership, particularly Arvind Kejriwal, for questioning the law and order situation in Delhi. “Since Arvind Kejriwal ji raised questions on Delhi’s law and order, the central government, BJP, and Amit Shah are nervous and focused on harassing Kejriwal and AAP MLAs,” Singh said in a video post on social media.

BJP Responds to Arrest

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva argued that the audio clip provided clear evidence of Balyan’s involvement in running an extortion racket with gangsters. He said that Balyan had used his position to intimidate and extort money from prominent people in Uttam Nagar. “The audio is now viral on social media, and based on this information, the police have detained and questioned him,” Sachdeva stated, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Balyan Denies Extortion Allegations

Earlier, Naresh Balyan denied the extortion allegations leveled against him by BJP leaders. He responded to the claims by stating that he would file police cases against those spreading “false” information about him. BJP leaders, including Gaurav Bhatia and Virendraa Sachdeva, had presented the audio clip in a press conference, accusing the AAP of involvement in extortion activities. Balyan, however, dismissed the allegations, stating, “I am sending notices to those who spread the false clip and will register FIRs against them. Remember, I am not a Congressman. Those spreading lies should prepare for legal action.”

Sanjay Singh emphasized that the BJP’s attempt to frame Balyan would not affect the morale of the AAP. “This attitude of the BJP and Delhi Police will not break our morale,” he added, standing by the MLA amid the ongoing investigation.

