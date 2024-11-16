MHA Directs Security Forces To Restore Peace In Manipur Amid Tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed security forces in Manipur to take necessary actions to restore peace, following a period of escalating tensions in the state

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed security forces in Manipur to take necessary actions to restore peace, following a period of escalating tensions in the state. The MHA acknowledged the fragile security situation in recent days, with violent incidents involving armed groups leading to loss of lives and disruptions to public order. The ministry warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in violent or disruptive activities.

Renewed Tensions and Curfews After Fatal Encounter

Fresh unrest in the state followed the killing of 11 suspected militants in an encounter with security forces in the Jiribam district on Monday. These militants were allegedly responsible for an attack on a police station and a CRPF camp. In response to this violence, the district administration imposed a curfew, and the Kuki-Zo organizations called for a shutdown in the hill areas to protest the encounter. The situation worsened when, a day later, six civilians were reportedly kidnapped by armed militants in the same district.

Ministry Calls for Peace and Cooperation

The MHA emphasized the need for public cooperation in maintaining peace and order. It called on citizens not to believe in rumors and to assist security forces in their efforts. The ministry also directed that critical cases related to the violence be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for thorough investigation.

Reimposition of AFSPA in Manipur’s Violent Areas

In response to the growing unrest, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam district. This decision followed an earlier order by the Manipur government in October 2023, which had imposed AFSPA across the state, excluding 19 police station areas. The reimposition grants special powers to the armed forces to maintain law and order in areas declared “disturbed.”

Ongoing Ethnic Clashes and AFSPA’s Long History

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei community of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups from the surrounding hills has resulted in over 200 deaths and widespread displacement since May 2023. AFSPA has been enforced in Manipur since the 1980s, with periodic adjustments. The act was partially lifted from certain areas over the years, with recent revocations in 2022 and 2023, although it remains in force in many districts, including those currently affected by violence.

Government Urges Public to Remain Calm

Amid the ongoing turmoil, the Ministry of Home Affairs urged citizens to refrain from engaging in disruptive activities and to maintain a peaceful environment while supporting efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

Read More : The Himalyan Echoes Festival Kicks Off With Soulful Melodies Of Bhutanese Folk Music