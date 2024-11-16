Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

MHA Directs Security Forces To Restore Peace In Manipur Amid Tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed security forces in Manipur to take necessary actions to restore peace, following a period of escalating tensions in the state

MHA Directs Security Forces To Restore Peace In Manipur Amid Tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed security forces in Manipur to take necessary actions to restore peace, following a period of escalating tensions in the state. The MHA acknowledged the fragile security situation in recent days, with violent incidents involving armed groups leading to loss of lives and disruptions to public order. The ministry warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in violent or disruptive activities.

Renewed Tensions and Curfews After Fatal Encounter

Fresh unrest in the state followed the killing of 11 suspected militants in an encounter with security forces in the Jiribam district on Monday. These militants were allegedly responsible for an attack on a police station and a CRPF camp. In response to this violence, the district administration imposed a curfew, and the Kuki-Zo organizations called for a shutdown in the hill areas to protest the encounter. The situation worsened when, a day later, six civilians were reportedly kidnapped by armed militants in the same district.

Ministry Calls for Peace and Cooperation

The MHA emphasized the need for public cooperation in maintaining peace and order. It called on citizens not to believe in rumors and to assist security forces in their efforts. The ministry also directed that critical cases related to the violence be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for thorough investigation.

Reimposition of AFSPA in Manipur’s Violent Areas

In response to the growing unrest, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam district. This decision followed an earlier order by the Manipur government in October 2023, which had imposed AFSPA across the state, excluding 19 police station areas. The reimposition grants special powers to the armed forces to maintain law and order in areas declared “disturbed.”

Ongoing Ethnic Clashes and AFSPA’s Long History

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei community of the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups from the surrounding hills has resulted in over 200 deaths and widespread displacement since May 2023. AFSPA has been enforced in Manipur since the 1980s, with periodic adjustments. The act was partially lifted from certain areas over the years, with recent revocations in 2022 and 2023, although it remains in force in many districts, including those currently affected by violence.

Government Urges Public to Remain Calm

Amid the ongoing turmoil, the Ministry of Home Affairs urged citizens to refrain from engaging in disruptive activities and to maintain a peaceful environment while supporting efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

Read More : The Himalyan Echoes Festival Kicks Off With Soulful Melodies Of Bhutanese Folk Music

Filed under

MANIPUR MHA Security Forces In Manipur
Advertisement

Also Read

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox