Ministry Of Civil Aviation Commemorates Constitution Day, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Attends The Event

The Ministry of Civil Aviation marked Constitution Day 2024 with enthusiasm and pride at the RGB Aviation Park. The event was attended by Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Sh. Murlidhar Mohol, senior officials, and ministry staff. The celebration paid tribute to the framers of the Indian Constitution and underscored its guiding principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

Ram Mohan Naidu expresses gratitude to architects of the Constitution

In his address, Hon’ble Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu expressed gratitude to the architects of the Constitution and urged everyone to engage actively in the campaign “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan.” Reflecting on the profound impact of the Constitution, he shared how its democratic framework enabled him, hailing from a rural constituency like Srikakulam, to rise to the position of Civil Aviation Minister. Shri Naidu emphasized the Constitution’s role in empowering every citizen, regardless of caste, creed, or gender, to contribute to nation-building.

75th anniversary of the adoption of Constitution

Acknowledging the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he commended the year-long celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption. He highlighted how Prime Minister Modi, describing himself as the “Pradhan Sevak,” embodies democratic principles through his governance and the inclusive mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.” Shri Naidu reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to increasing women’s participation in the aviation sector to 25%, encompassing roles such as pilots, engineers, and air traffic controllers.

The Minister also drew attention to the alignment between the Ministry’s initiatives and the Constitution’s ideals. He spotlighted programs like UDAN, which enhance connectivity to underserved regions, making air travel affordable and accessible, thereby promoting equality.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

He noted that seamless air travel fosters liberty, enabling individuals to pursue opportunities and achieve aspirations. Shri Naidu further remarked that the aviation sector strengthens national integration under the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” connecting people, cultures, and economies while fostering fraternity.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Sh. Murlidhar Mohol, emphasized the historical significance of Constitution Day and its 75th anniversary. Paying homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution’s chief architect, he described the document as a progressive framework that continues to inspire global admiration.

Commitment to Constitutional values

He highlighted its role in driving national development, social empowerment, and prosperity, and called on citizens to actively participate in the year-long festivities led by Prime Minister Modi to strengthen their commitment to Constitutional values.

The event concluded with Sh. Murlidhar Mohol leading a mass reading of the Preamble, followed by the national flag unfurling by Shri Ram Mohan Naidu. The Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the Constitution’s principles and advancing inclusivity, equality, and opportunity in the aviation sector.

