Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
‘Misleading, Baseless’: Chief Justice Of MP High Court Rebuts Claim About Temple In House

The controversy surrounding allegations of the demolition of a Lord Hanuman temple at the bungalow of the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a new turn, with the High Court Registrar General vehemently denying the claims.

In an official statement, Registrar General Dharminder Singh categorically dismissed the allegations, describing them as “misleading and entirely false.” He further clarified that the Public Works Department (PWD) had thoroughly examined the matter and confirmed that no temple had ever existed on the bungalow’s premises.

This clarification follows a demand by the High Court Bar Association last week for a serious investigation into the matter by the Chief Justice of India. According to Singh, the PWD’s findings have already resolved the issue, negating the need for further inquiries.

Despite this, the Bar Association has reacted strongly to the Registrar General’s statement. Dhanya Kumar Jain, President of the High Court Bar Association, labeled the press release as “meaningless” and “lacking substantial facts.” Jain reiterated the demand for a review by the Chief Justice of India and questioned the credibility of the PWD’s investigation.

Jain also highlighted the hierarchical structure of the judiciary, pointing out that the Registrar General operates under the Chief Justice of the High Court, which he argued could lead to a conflict of interest. He emphasized the need for an independent and transparent review to address public concerns and ensure accountability.

The issue continues to generate significant debate, with both sides holding firm to their positions. While the Registrar General and PWD assert that the allegations are baseless, the Bar Association’s insistence on an impartial review underscores the need for a resolution that upholds the integrity of the judiciary.

