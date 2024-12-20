Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized leaders exploiting temple-mosque disputes to gain influence. He emphasized India's need for harmony and inclusivity, urging the nation to be a model of unity, free from divisive politics, and centered on constitutional values.

Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, attacked people who, according to him, are trying to garner mileage out of temple-mosque disputes in India, especially after the completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat, while delivering a lecture in Pune, said the country should be an epitome of inclusiveness and harmony and that creating a religious row cannot make anyone a leader of Hindus.

Bhagwat, speaking as part of the “Vishwaguru Bharat” lecture series, was touting India’s pluralistic society and its centuries-long tradition of coexistence. He spoke of Christmas celebrations at the Swami Ramakrishnan Mission to point out the country’s inclusivity: “Only we can do this because we are Hindus.”

His words underscored the view that India must project a model of unity the world can learn from – an antithesis of divisive tactics geared to raking up religious controversies.

RSS Chief insisted that Ayodhya Ram Mandir was built due to their faith issues in Hinduism as opposed to any political will. The construction of such a temple was a direct spiritual victory and the same issues for gaining political significance are rather foolish, according to the Chief of RSS.

Bhagwat criticized the recent spate of temple-mosque disputes that have been making headlines in various parts of the country. Without naming specific locations, he said, “Every day a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue.” He cautioned that these disputes are tearing apart the harmonious fabric of Indian society and implored the nation to be a beacon of unity.

He mentioned that some people, after the Ram Mandir construction began, were attempting to make themselves leaders of the Hindu society by spreading similar religious disputes in other areas as well. Bhagwat asserted that this was “not acceptable” and stated that there should be focus on unity rather than division.

Constitution Conquers Hegemony

He spoke of the general political arena, pointing out that specific external forces were working on restoring the hegemony years. “But now the country runs as per the Constitution,” he said in his speech, making an emphasis that the new India was one which had fundamental democratic values; where people choose their servants. “He told me that hegemony politics were over and also that era of hegemony culture”, he added.

Drawing a comparison to the Mughal era, Bhagwat reflected on how the legacy of Aurangzeb’s rigidity contrasted with the more progressive actions of his descendant, Bahadur Shah Zafar, who prohibited cow slaughter in 1857. This historical perspective, according to Bhagwat, illustrates how leadership can evolve, advocating for a more inclusive and harmonious approach to governance.

Core Of India’s Tradition

He discussed the issue of “dominance” in his speech and said that even “minority” and “majority” have their place in political and religious discourse when everyone is asked to be equal in one nation. “What is the purpose of this language of dominance?” he asked, emphasizing that strength lies in India allowing it to let people practice the diverse forms of worship under one roof, so as long as people live with harmony and respect the land’s laws.

