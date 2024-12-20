Who Authorized Trial Run? Mumbai Cops Question Navy Over Boat Tragedy

Mumbai police are now probing the deadly collision involving an Indian Navy boat with a passenger ferry that claimed the lives of 14. They are questioning the incident for the reason the trial run was conducted at this particular busy route, also inquiring into vessel malfunctions and possible overcrowding in the ferry.

The Colaba Police in Mumbai have put up some very pointed questions on the tragic collision of an Indian Navy boat with a passenger ferry in the Arabian Sea that took the lives of 14 earlier this week. The tragedy, which occurred as the Navy vessel was undertaking a test run, has left most people concerned, and it is now under investigation.

The accident happened when an Indian Navy boat, which was said to be on a trial run, lost control and crashed into a ferry heading to Elephanta Island. In this tragic incident, 14 people were killed, and many others were injured. The police are now keen on the permission given for the trial run and safety measures during the operation.

The Colaba police have written to the Indian Navy and the Maharashtra Maritime Board seeking detailed information in this regard. One major question being probed into is why the trial was allowed to be conducted in such a busy maritime traffic route. The police also question the process of approving the trial run and protocols followed by the Navy while conducting the operation.

Probe Into Throttle Malfunction

An important part of the ongoing probe is the assertion that the throttle of the Navy boat malfunctioned and lost its control before it crashed on the ferry. The government is trying to verify if this is so and in what technical aspect the ferry was involved.

This also determines whether the ferry boat was overloaded. According to some early reports, it was overloaded with passengers, hence contributing to the scale of the tragedy. This overloading made rescue efforts even more difficult and increased casualties.

Navy Orders Board Of Inquiry

The Indian Navy has set up a Board of Inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the deadly accident. The Navy will be required to come out with a comprehensive report detailing the safety measures undertaken in the trial run, malfunction of the vessel, and other contributory factors.

Meanwhile, authorities have introduced new safety regulations for boat rides from the Gateway of India, including mandatory life jackets for all passengers. These measures are aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future and ensuring the safety of passengers on Mumbai’s busy maritime routes.

The death toll in the boat tragedy rose to 14 on Thursday after the body of a man who had been among the two missing passengers was found. However, a seven-year-old boy is still missing, and search operations are ongoing. Of the 113 people on board both vessels, 98 were rescued, including two who were injured. The remaining six passengers on the Navy boat included two survivors.

