Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Authorized Trial Run? Mumbai Cops Question Navy Over Boat Tragedy

Mumbai police are now probing the deadly collision involving an Indian Navy boat with a passenger ferry that claimed the lives of 14. They are questioning the incident for the reason the trial run was conducted at this particular busy route, also inquiring into vessel malfunctions and possible overcrowding in the ferry.

Who Authorized Trial Run? Mumbai Cops Question Navy Over Boat Tragedy

The Colaba Police in Mumbai have put up some very pointed questions on the tragic collision of an Indian Navy boat with a passenger ferry in the Arabian Sea that took the lives of 14 earlier this week. The tragedy, which occurred as the Navy vessel was undertaking a test run, has left most people concerned, and it is now under investigation.

The accident happened when an Indian Navy boat, which was said to be on a trial run, lost control and crashed into a ferry heading to Elephanta Island. In this tragic incident, 14 people were killed, and many others were injured. The police are now keen on the permission given for the trial run and safety measures during the operation.

The Colaba police have written to the Indian Navy and the Maharashtra Maritime Board seeking detailed information in this regard. One major question being probed into is why the trial was allowed to be conducted in such a busy maritime traffic route. The police also question the process of approving the trial run and protocols followed by the Navy while conducting the operation.

Probe Into Throttle Malfunction

An important part of the ongoing probe is the assertion that the throttle of the Navy boat malfunctioned and lost its control before it crashed on the ferry. The government is trying to verify if this is so and in what technical aspect the ferry was involved.

This also determines whether the ferry boat was overloaded. According to some early reports, it was overloaded with passengers, hence contributing to the scale of the tragedy. This overloading made rescue efforts even more difficult and increased casualties.

Navy Orders Board Of Inquiry

The Indian Navy has set up a Board of Inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the deadly accident. The Navy will be required to come out with a comprehensive report detailing the safety measures undertaken in the trial run, malfunction of the vessel, and other contributory factors.

Meanwhile, authorities have introduced new safety regulations for boat rides from the Gateway of India, including mandatory life jackets for all passengers. These measures are aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future and ensuring the safety of passengers on Mumbai’s busy maritime routes.

The death toll in the boat tragedy rose to 14 on Thursday after the body of a man who had been among the two missing passengers was found. However, a seven-year-old boy is still missing, and search operations are ongoing. Of the 113 people on board both vessels, 98 were rescued, including two who were injured. The remaining six passengers on the Navy boat included two survivors.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

Filed under

Boat Tragedy Mumbai

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP, INDIA Bloc Engage In Counter-Protests On Final Day Of Parliament Winter Session | Key Highlights

BJP, INDIA Bloc Engage In Counter-Protests On Final Day Of Parliament Winter Session | Key...

Satisfying ! Woman Slaps Drunk Man 26 Times In A Moving Bus, WATCH

Satisfying ! Woman Slaps Drunk Man 26 Times In A Moving Bus, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Ditches His Signature White T-Shirt After A Year, Switches To BLUE For This Reason

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Ditches His Signature White T-Shirt After A Year, Switches To BLUE For...

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

Entertainment

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Pushpa 2 Removed From All Theatres In North India, Know Why

Pushpa 2 Removed From All Theatres In North India, Know Why

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox