Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Molestation Case: Gujarat HC Slams Delay In POCSO Act Invocation

The Gujarat High Court has sharply criticized the police and prosecution for invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against four men in a molestation case, eight years after the FIR was filed and when the trial was nearing completion.

Molestation Case: Gujarat HC Slams Delay In POCSO Act Invocation

The Gujarat High Court has sharply criticized the police and prosecution for invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against four men in a molestation case, eight years after the FIR was filed and when the trial was nearing completion.

In an order issued last week, Justice Sandeep Bhatt observed that despite the victim’s clear statement in 2018 that she was 15 years old at the time of the incident, neither the assistant public prosecutor nor the presiding officer took appropriate action. The court pointed out that both the investigating agency and the prosecution had failed to discharge their duties properly and had not applied their minds adequately, which led to unnecessary delays in the case.

The victim had lodged a complaint in Mehsana town in 2016, accusing four men of molesting her in January of that year. The accused were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to outraging modesty and intentional insult, but no charges under the POCSO Act were invoked, despite the victim’s age at the time of the crime.

Case History

In 2024, the accused filed a petition with the high court, seeking to quash the proceedings arising from the FIR and the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court’s decision to amend charges to include sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act. While the high court declined to quash the case, it allowed the petitioners to raise the issue before the POCSO court during the next stage of proceedings.

The court observed that the investigation had failed to acknowledge the victim’s age, which should have been a key factor in determining the appropriate charges. “Prima facie, it transpires that the investigating agency as well as the prosecution and to some extent, the presiding officer have failed in discharging their duties in an appropriate manner,” the court remarked.

The court further criticized the investigating agency and prosecution for their lack of diligence, noting that their failure to act promptly had led to a waste of time for both the investigators and the court. The court found no error in the trial court’s decision to invoke the POCSO Act but allowed the petitioners to challenge this during further proceedings.

The court also issued a directive to higher authorities to review the case and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. It instructed that the order be forwarded to the Director General of Police, the Home Secretary, the Law Secretary, and the Registrar General of the High Court for necessary action.

Court’s ruling highlights concerns over the casual approach of the investigation and the need for a more proactive and thoughtful application of the law in cases involving minors.

Read More: NGT To Probe Impact Of Artificial Light On Life At Night

Filed under

POCSO Act Invocation

Advertisement

Also Read

New Year’s Day 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In U.S, And Where To Go

New Year’s Day 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In U.S, And Where To Go

‘Walking Past Dead And Injured Bodies’, Witness Recounts New Orleans Horror

‘Walking Past Dead And Injured Bodies’, Witness Recounts New Orleans Horror

Ileana D’Cruz Expecting 2nd Child? Actor’s New Year Post Sparks Speculation

Ileana D’Cruz Expecting 2nd Child? Actor’s New Year Post Sparks Speculation

ITC Hotels’ Demerger To Mirror Reliance Industries-Jio Financial Playbook

ITC Hotels’ Demerger To Mirror Reliance Industries-Jio Financial Playbook

NGT To Probe Impact Of Artificial Light On Life At Night

NGT To Probe Impact Of Artificial Light On Life At Night

Entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz Expecting 2nd Child? Actor’s New Year Post Sparks Speculation

Ileana D’Cruz Expecting 2nd Child? Actor’s New Year Post Sparks Speculation

2025 Will Be BTS’s Year: Get Ready For The Return Of K-Pop’s Biggest Phenomenon

2025 Will Be BTS’s Year: Get Ready For The Return Of K-Pop’s Biggest Phenomenon

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party 8th Anniversary Post Leaves Fans Questioning Rashmika’s Absence

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party 8th Anniversary Post Leaves Fans Questioning Rashmika’s Absence

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox