More Than 100 Indian Flights Report Bomb Threats In One Day

On Tuesday, more than 100 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, part of a troubling trend that has seen over 510 domestic and international flights face similar hoaxes in the past 16 days. The threats, largely originating from social media, have raised significant concerns about aviation security across the country.

Among the airlines impacted, Air India received threats for approximately 36 flights, IndiGo for around 35, and Vistara for 32. In response, the airlines activated established protocols, alerting relevant authorities and strictly adhering to all security procedures as guided by regulatory bodies. An airline spokesperson confirmed that all threats were promptly verified and deemed hoaxes after thorough checks.

In a coordinated effort to tackle the wave of threats, Mumbai police have launched an investigation into an unidentified individual responsible for threats sent to the airlines via their X accounts. This incident prompted the registration of 14 FIRs in October alone, focusing on bomb threats against various airlines.

In light of the escalating number of hoax threats, the Ministry of Information Technology has directed social media platforms to swiftly remove or disable access to misinformation, reinforcing compliance with IT regulations. Furthermore, the Civil Aviation Ministry is actively considering legislative measures to address the troubling trend of bomb threats targeting airlines.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu indicated that the government is contemplating a ban on individuals making hoax bomb threats from flying, aiming to mitigate the rising incidents affecting the aviation sector. The situation has led to heightened vigilance, with authorities remaining on high alert in response to regular hoax messages.

In a recent development, Delhi Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sending two bomb threats to airlines, which prompted immediate action under the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation (SUA-SCA) Act and sections related to criminal intimidation.

As the aviation sector grapples with these threats, the call for enhanced security measures and public awareness becomes increasingly urgent to protect travelers and ensure the safety of air travel in India.

