US Deports More Than 1,100 Illegal Migrants From India In A Year

The US has deported over 1,100 illegal Indian migrants in the past year, highlighting the need for awareness about legal migration options.

In a significant enforcement action, the United States deported more than 1,100 illegal migrants from India between October 2023 and September 2024. This figure underscores a growing trend of increased deportations and highlights the urgent need for heightened awareness about the risks associated with unlawful migration pathways, according to Royce Murray, Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Overview of Deportations and Repatriations

In addition to the deportations that took place during the last fiscal year, around 100 illegal migrants were repatriated to India on a charter flight on October 22. Murray noted that there has been a “steady increase” in the number of Indian nationals being deported, reflecting broader immigration challenges faced by the U.S.

During an online briefing, Murray expressed satisfaction with the cooperation from the Indian government, which has been instrumental in managing these deportations. “In fiscal year 2024, which concluded at the end of September, the U.S. repatriated over 1,100 Indian nationals. This is part of a steady rise in removals of Indian nationals from the U.S. over recent years,” she stated.

Charter Flights and Cooperation

Regarding the charter flight on October 22, Murray explained that such flights typically carry over 100 individuals and are organized smoothly with the support of the Indian government. While specific numbers of charter flights conducted by the DHS were not disclosed, she mentioned that some deportations also occur via commercial flights.

Murray highlighted that individuals from the Americas and the Western Hemisphere tend to attempt illegal entry into the U.S. more frequently than those from countries like India, which are further away. “We are working to strengthen our partnership with the Indian government to tackle issues like human smuggling and the role of unscrupulous travel agencies that prey on vulnerable migrants,” she noted.

Joint Efforts Against Illegal Migration

Sources familiar with the matter reported that the Indian government has been cooperative in addressing illegal migration, recognizing it as a priority for both nations. They emphasized the importance of promoting legal migration pathways for work and study, rather than resorting to illegal means, which not only affects the U.S. but several other countries as well.

Murray acknowledged that both countries need to enhance their efforts to raise awareness about the consequences of illegal migration. “There is a critical need for robust public messaging to inform people about lawful pathways to the U.S. and the risks associated with irregular migration,” she stated.

Targeting Vulnerable Groups

Particularly concerning is the targeting of young individuals interested in studying in the U.S., who are often exploited by human trafficking networks. Both the U.S. and Indian governments must work together to ensure that these individuals receive accurate information about the legalities of obtaining student visas and the dangers of falling into the hands of human smugglers.

As the U.S. continues to address the complexities of illegal immigration, the collaboration with India stands out as a vital component in tackling the issue effectively. Increasing public awareness and promoting legal migration channels will be crucial in mitigating the risks associated with unlawful pathways and protecting vulnerable migrants.

