EC Dismisses Congress Claims About Haryana Elections As ‘Frivolous And Baseless’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has firmly rejected the Congress party’s allegations regarding irregularities in the recent Haryana assembly elections, labeling them as “baseless, misplaced, and devoid of facts.” This statement comes amid heightened tensions surrounding electoral processes, where the ECI emphasized its commitment to uphold the integrity of India’s democratic framework.

In a letter directed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI expressed concern over the party’s repeated unfounded claims, warning it to refrain from making baseless allegations in future elections. The commission articulated its role in protecting the electoral system from being undermined by “generic” grievances that lack evidence, particularly during critical periods like polling and counting days.

Allegations Made by Congress

The Congress party raised multiple complaints with the ECI, particularly focusing on events that transpired during the counting of votes on October 8, when results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections were announced. Among their concerns was an alleged slowdown in the vote counting process. Additionally, they sought clarification on the displayed battery status of 99% on the control units of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in several polling stations across 26 assembly constituencies.

ECI’s Response to Congress Complaints

In its response, the ECI cited a pattern of unfounded doubts raised by Congress, accusing the party of persistently questioning the integrity of the electoral process without any substantial evidence. The commission noted that these claims often coincide with peak electoral activities, such as polling or counting days, potentially creating a turbulent atmosphere during critical phases of the election.

The ECI pointed out that Congress‘s communications containing these allegations were frequently disseminated widely, even before formal acknowledgment from the commission. This pattern, according to the ECI, undermines the credibility of the electoral process and raises concerns about the responsibility of a national political party with a long history in the electoral field.

In its stern letter, the ECI reiterated that there is no evidence of any statutory electoral process being compromised. It highlighted that the Congress party’s approach of raising doubts without substantiation is particularly troubling, especially coming from a party of its stature.

Commitment to Electoral Integrity

The ECI concluded its statement by emphasizing the importance of constructive engagement from political parties to sustain and strengthen electoral democracy in India. The commission reaffirmed its commitment to addressing legitimate grievances in a timely manner while remaining vigilant against baseless allegations that could disrupt the electoral process.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the ECI’s firm stance against unfounded allegations reinforces its commitment to maintaining the integrity of India’s elections. The exchange between the ECI and Congress underscores the importance of accountability and evidence in political discourse, particularly during critical electoral phases.

