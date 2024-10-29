Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Wayanad: ‘I’ve Been A Housewife For Last 30 Years And I Have A Strong Voice…’, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Wayanad, pledging to be a strong voice for the people amid criticisms of the BJP government's policies.

Wayanad: ‘I’ve Been A Housewife For Last 30 Years And I Have A Strong Voice…’, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary and candidate for the Lok Sabha by-election in Wayanad, Kerala, made a spirited appeal to voters during a rally in Chungathra. With a candid acknowledgment of her role as a housewife for over 30 years, she declared, “I really have a loud voice to raise people’s issues,” emphasizing her commitment to being a strong advocate for the community.

During her address, Priyanka conveyed her determination to fight for the rights and needs of the people, stating, “You have a fighter here for you. If you choose to support me and make me your MP, I will not disappoint you.” Her remarks resonate with her desire to connect personally with the electorate, reinforcing her identity as a relatable figure who understands their struggles.

Critique of the Current Government

Priyanka did not shy away from criticizing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She accused the government of consistently diverting public attention while favoring a select group of business associates. “Without even the public realizing, all the ports, airports, subsidiaries of PSUs, and major road projects have been handed over to the Prime Minister’s business friends,” she stated, highlighting her concerns about crony capitalism.

She pointed out the stark reality faced by the people of Wayanad, particularly in the aftermath of natural disasters. While the Prime Minister visited the flood victims, Priyanka noted that essential funds for rehabilitation were not being released in a timely manner, leaving families in distress. “The result of the BJP’s politics is that the Prime Minister comes to Kerala to meet the flood victims, but for months, he doesn’t release the funds that people need to rebuild their lives,” she remarked.

MUST READ: Sharad Pawar Criticizes Ajit Pawar Over Political Ambitions

A Vision for Unity and Harmony

In her address, Priyanka also spoke about the importance of unity in diversity, urging the people of Wayanad to be a shining example of communal harmony. “You are the light that India should see, where Hindus, Muslims, and Christians live as brothers and sisters—no fighting, no anger, and no hatred,” she said. She echoed the values of Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing that Wayanad embodies the spirit of brotherhood that he envisioned for the nation.

As she concluded her speech, she expressed her desire to represent Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, describing it as a great honor. The by-election was prompted by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the seat after securing victory in Raebareli during the recent parliamentary elections. The election is scheduled for November 13, and Priyanka’s campaign reflects her ambition to continue the legacy of her family while addressing the pressing issues faced by the constituents.

As the election date approaches, Priyanka Gandhi’s candidacy in Wayanad has garnered attention for its emphasis on community engagement, social justice, and unity. Her message resonates with many who seek change and a representative who genuinely understands their challenges.

ALSO READ: ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

BJP criticism Congress campaign priyanka gandhi Wayanad by-election
