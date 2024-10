The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet on Tuesday against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, alleging money laundering linked to irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board. The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also identifies Mariam Siddiqui as a co-accused, although she has not been arrested by the ED. The court is anticipated to review the chargesheet on November 4.