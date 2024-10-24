The BJP released a video showing Kharge peering through a door while Priyanka submitted her nomination, fueling accusations from the BJP of disrespect toward Kharge.

Once again, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress exchanged barbs regarding Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s presence during the filing of nomination papers for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad by-poll. The BJP released a video showing Kharge peering through a door while Priyanka submitted her nomination, fueling accusations from the BJP of disrespect toward Kharge.

BJP’s Allegations

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Congress for allegedly sidelining Kharge, suggesting that he was kept outside because he is not part of the “Gandhi family.” He questioned Kharge’s dignity and self-respect, stating, “Where were you, @kharge Saheb? When first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for #Wayanad. Kept outside because he’s not family.” Chandrasekhar argued that Kharge’s treatment highlighted a broader issue of how the Gandhi family views senior party leaders, particularly those from marginalized communities.

Where were you @kharge Saheb ? when first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for #Wayanad Kept outside – bcoz hes not family.🤮🤬 Self-respect & dignity sacrificed at the altar of arrogance & entitlement of the Sonia family 😡 Just imagine… pic.twitter.com/74Tm0fBbI5 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) October 23, 2024

The BJP also circulated a 30-second video, implying that Kharge’s exclusion during the nomination process reflects how Rahul Gandhi might treat the Dalit community.

Congress’s Response

In response, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha clarified that Kharge was outside the chamber to comply with the District Magistrate’s instructions, which limited the number of people allowed inside to five. Jha emphasized, “By choosing to stand at the door, Congress President helped the DM.”

Contrary to the BJP’s portrayal, social media images showed Kharge seated with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the nomination process, undermining the BJP’s claims.

As the back-and-forth continues, a formal response from Congress addressing the BJP’s allegations is still awaited. The BJP has not provided additional context for the video they shared, leaving the door open for further political maneuvering.

The Wayanad by-poll is scheduled for November 13, and results are to be announced on November 23.

