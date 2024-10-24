Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Was Kharge ‘Kept Outside’ During Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Nomination? BJP Takes A Jibe| WATCH

The BJP released a video showing Kharge peering through a door while Priyanka submitted her nomination, fueling accusations from the BJP of disrespect toward Kharge.

Was Kharge ‘Kept Outside’ During Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad Nomination? BJP Takes A Jibe| WATCH

Once again, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress exchanged barbs regarding Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s presence during the filing of nomination papers for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad by-poll. The BJP released a video showing Kharge peering through a door while Priyanka submitted her nomination, fueling accusations from the BJP of disrespect toward Kharge.

BJP’s Allegations

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Congress for allegedly sidelining Kharge, suggesting that he was kept outside because he is not part of the “Gandhi family.” He questioned Kharge’s dignity and self-respect, stating, “Where were you, @kharge Saheb? When first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for #Wayanad. Kept outside because he’s not family.” Chandrasekhar argued that Kharge’s treatment highlighted a broader issue of how the Gandhi family views senior party leaders, particularly those from marginalized communities.

The BJP also circulated a 30-second video, implying that Kharge’s exclusion during the nomination process reflects how Rahul Gandhi might treat the Dalit community.

Congress’s Response

In response, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha clarified that Kharge was outside the chamber to comply with the District Magistrate’s instructions, which limited the number of people allowed inside to five. Jha emphasized, “By choosing to stand at the door, Congress President helped the DM.”

Contrary to the BJP’s portrayal, social media images showed Kharge seated with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the nomination process, undermining the BJP’s claims.

As the back-and-forth continues, a formal response from Congress addressing the BJP’s allegations is still awaited. The BJP has not provided additional context for the video they shared, leaving the door open for further political maneuvering.

The Wayanad by-poll is scheduled for November 13, and results are to be announced on November 23.

ALSO READ:  Maharashtra Elections: MVA Agrees On 255 Seats, But Final Allocation Faces Hurdles

Filed under

mallikarjun kharge priyanka gandhi PRIYANKA WAYANAD
Advertisement

Also Read

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Rani Rampal Hangs Up Her Skates: A Look Back At Her Remarkable Journey

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox