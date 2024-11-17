More Than 30 Train Delayed Due To Dense Fog Amid Winter Onset, Check Here

The foggy conditions disrupted a total of 36 trains, including both regular and special services. Among the most affected was the Saharsa-Anand Vihar Special, which was delayed by an astonishing 26 hours.

North India is experiencing a dramatic plunge in temperatures, signaling the arrival of winter. Along with the chill, dense fog has blanketed the region, significantly reducing visibility and wreaking havoc on train schedules. On Sunday, dozens of long-distance trains were delayed or rescheduled, leaving passengers stranded at stations across several states.

The foggy conditions disrupted a total of 36 trains, including both regular and special services. Among the most affected was the Saharsa-Anand Vihar Special, which was delayed by an astonishing 26 hours. Another significant delay was reported for the Muzaffarnagar-Haridwar Special, running 12 hours behind schedule. Similarly, the Delhi-Jaynagar train was delayed by 7 hours, creating chaos for passengers awaiting its arrival.

Mathura Junction emerged as one of the hardest-hit stations, with passengers enduring long waits as several trains arrived hours late. The 14624 Patal Kot Express, en route to Bhopal, was delayed by over two and a half hours, while the 18478 Kalinga Utkal Express and 11078 Jhelum Express arrived two and three hours late, respectively. The Andaman Express, heading to Chennai, recorded a delay of five and a half hours, adding to the long list of disruptions caused by the poor weather conditions.

The delays have left travelers grappling with uncertainty, as many stations saw large crowds of stranded passengers braving the cold. While Indian Railways is making efforts to manage the chaos, the dense fog has made it challenging to maintain punctuality without compromising safety.

To address the situation, authorities have urged passengers to monitor train schedules through official platforms and prepare for potential delays. The Railways has also issued advisories, highlighting the importance of prioritizing safety in adverse weather conditions.

As temperatures continue to drop, the intensifying fog is likely to persist in the coming days, further complicating travel plans. Indian Railways is reportedly implementing measures to mitigate disruptions, including deploying fog safety devices and modifying train speeds in affected regions.

For now, travelers in North India are advised to stay informed and plan ahead to navigate the challenges posed by winter’s icy grip and the ever-present fog.

