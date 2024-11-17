DRDO’s Successful Flight Trial On Long Range Hypersonic Missiles, Rajnath Singh Lauds

This advanced missile, capable of carrying multiple types of payloads, boasts a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres. Its design and performance make it a versatile and strategic asset for the Indian Armed Forces.

India achieved a remarkable feat in defence technology with the successful flight trial of an indigenously developed long-range hypersonic missile on Saturday. The test, conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), took place at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha’s coast, marking a significant stride in India’s pursuit of cutting-edge military capabilities.

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted a flight trial of its long range hypersonic missile on 16th Nov 2024 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for successful flight… pic.twitter.com/wq7yM2YS9f — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 17, 2024

This advanced missile, capable of carrying multiple types of payloads, boasts a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres. Its design and performance make it a versatile and strategic asset for the Indian Armed Forces. Senior DRDO scientists and representatives from the Armed Forces closely monitored the trial, which showcased India’s technological prowess in hypersonic weaponry.

#WATCH | DRDO successfully conducted a flight trial of its long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1500km for all the… pic.twitter.com/E7drLjbW8J — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

The achievement places India among a select group of nations capable of developing and deploying hypersonic missile technology. These missiles, known for their ability to travel at speeds beyond Mach 5, are highly challenging to detect and intercept, giving them a significant edge in modern warfare.

The missile’s development is the culmination of years of dedicated research by DRDO’s laboratories, particularly those at the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad. Collaboration with other DRDO facilities and industry partners highlights India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as a landmark moment in India’s defence history. “This successful trial of the long-range hypersonic missile demonstrates India’s capability in advanced military technology and strengthens our strategic deterrence,” he said. The minister also congratulated the teams from DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners for their contributions to this monumental success.

India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations… pic.twitter.com/jZzdTwIF6w — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 17, 2024

The successful trial of the hypersonic missile enhances India’s defence capabilities, serving as a powerful deterrent against potential threats. With its unparalleled speed and precision, this missile underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its national security while maintaining a technological edge in modern warfare.

As India continues to advance its indigenous defence capabilities, this milestone reinforces the nation’s position as a rising power in global defence technology.

