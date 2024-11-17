Violence Unrest In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur

The fragile peace in Manipur was shattered again on Saturday as protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, hours after the recovery of six bodies from the Barak River in Jiribam district.

The fragile peace in Manipur was shattered again on Saturday as protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, hours after the recovery of six bodies from the Barak River in Jiribam district. The state government swiftly imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in several areas to control the escalating situation.

The bodies recovered included two women and a child who had been missing since Monday from a camp for displaced persons. Three more bodies, including those of a woman and two children, were found on Friday night. These tragic discoveries brought the total to six, including three children, and the remains were sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for post-mortem examinations.

In a violent response to the unfolding events, mobs ransacked properties, including the homes of ministers Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh, and Y Khemchand. Among the targeted residences was one belonging to the chief minister’s son-in-law. Protesters also attempted to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday evening, intensifying clashes with security forces. Tear gas was used to disperse the agitated crowds in several parts of Imphal, according to police sources.

To contain the unrest, curfews were enforced in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered a two-day suspension of internet and mobile data services in seven districts, citing the need to prevent the spread of misinformation and further violence.

The apex civil society body, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), issued an ultimatum, demanding military action against militants within 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Jiribam town, miscreants reportedly set fire to two churches and three houses on Saturday night. Officials also reported other incidents of arson, though some claims are yet to be independently verified.

Reacting to the renewed violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grave concern. “The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region,” he stated.

As the state grapples with the escalating tensions, all eyes are on the authorities to restore calm in a region that has been plagued by violence and unrest for over a year.

