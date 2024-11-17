Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Violence Unrest In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur

The fragile peace in Manipur was shattered again on Saturday as protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, hours after the recovery of six bodies from the Barak River in Jiribam district.

Violence Unrest In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur

The fragile peace in Manipur was shattered again on Saturday as protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, hours after the recovery of six bodies from the Barak River in Jiribam district. The state government swiftly imposed indefinite prohibitory orders in five districts and suspended internet services in several areas to control the escalating situation.

The bodies recovered included two women and a child who had been missing since Monday from a camp for displaced persons. Three more bodies, including those of a woman and two children, were found on Friday night. These tragic discoveries brought the total to six, including three children, and the remains were sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for post-mortem examinations.

In a violent response to the unfolding events, mobs ransacked properties, including the homes of ministers Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh, and Y Khemchand. Among the targeted residences was one belonging to the chief minister’s son-in-law. Protesters also attempted to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday evening, intensifying clashes with security forces. Tear gas was used to disperse the agitated crowds in several parts of Imphal, according to police sources.

To contain the unrest, curfews were enforced in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered a two-day suspension of internet and mobile data services in seven districts, citing the need to prevent the spread of misinformation and further violence.

The apex civil society body, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), issued an ultimatum, demanding military action against militants within 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Jiribam town, miscreants reportedly set fire to two churches and three houses on Saturday night. Officials also reported other incidents of arson, though some claims are yet to be independently verified.

Reacting to the renewed violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grave concern. “The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region,” he stated.

As the state grapples with the escalating tensions, all eyes are on the authorities to restore calm in a region that has been plagued by violence and unrest for over a year.

Also Read: Air Pollution Update: Delhi Wakes Up With Thick Smog, AQI Stands At ‘Severe’ Category

 

Filed under

Jiribam manipur violence Rahul Gandhi On Manipur
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox