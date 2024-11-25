Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Moustache Posters Symbolize BJP’s Electoral Victory In Rajasthan

Posters featuring moustaches appeared across the Khimsar constituency following the BJP's victory in the recent assembly by-polls

Moustache Posters Symbolize BJP’s Electoral Victory In Rajasthan

Posters featuring moustaches appeared across the Khimsar constituency following the BJP’s victory in the recent assembly by-polls. The moustache, a symbol of masculinity and respect in Indian culture, has now become an emblem of electoral triumph in Rajasthan.

The symbolic posters were prominently displayed in several areas, including outside the residence of state health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar in Jaipur’s Civil Lines area, as part of the celebrations for the BJP’s win.

A Campaign Promise Linked to Moustache

During the campaign, minister Khimsar had declared he would shave off his moustache if BJP candidate Revant Ram Danga lost the election. With the BJP securing a significant victory, Khimsar expressed gratitude to voters, remarking, “I am thankful to the voters that they respected my vow. My family and I have been serving them and will continue to do so.”

Significant Win in a Challenging Constituency

The by-polls in the Jat-dominated Khimsar constituency, part of Nagaur district, saw BJP’s Danga defeat Kanika Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) by a margin of 13,901 votes. This victory is considered a major achievement for the BJP, as Khimsar has traditionally been an RLP stronghold.

Kanika Beniwal, the wife of RLP founder and prominent leader Hanuman Beniwal, contested the election after her husband’s party established dominance in the region during the 2018 assembly elections.

Political Dynamics of Khimsar

Hanuman Beniwal previously won the Khimsar seat in 2008 as a BJP candidate and as an Independent in 2013. He later formed the RLP and secured the seat again in 2018. The alliance with the BJP helped him win the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in 2019, after which his brother Narayan Beniwal claimed victory in subsequent Khimsar by-polls.

The BJP’s recent win in Khimsar underscores a strategic breakthrough in an area dominated by Beniwal’s influence.

Victory Celebrations and Political Significance

The election’s outcome has not only been a matter of personal prestige for Khimsar but also a testament to the BJP’s ability to challenge RLP dominance in the region. The moustache posters, symbolizing both personal and political victory, mark a unique celebration in Rajasthan’s political landscape.

Filed under

BJP Moustache Symbol Rajasthan BJP
Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series Faces Criticism

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series Faces Criticism

Damian Williams Resigns As Manhattan’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Damian Williams Resigns As Manhattan’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand Traditional ‘8 Hour’ Wedding

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand...

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ‘Boat’ Airdopes Loop Clip On Earbuds

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ‘Boat’ Airdopes Loop Clip On Earbuds

Gold Plummets As Ceasefire And Treasury Appointment Ease Market Anxiety

Gold Plummets As Ceasefire And Treasury Appointment Ease Market Anxiety

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand Traditional ‘8 Hour’ Wedding

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox