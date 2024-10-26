Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
MS Dhoni Becomes Brand Ambassador For Jharkhand Assembly Elections

MS Dhoni appointed as the brand ambassador for Jharkhand assembly elections to boost voter awareness and participation, especially among youth.

MS Dhoni Becomes Brand Ambassador For Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been officially named the brand ambassador for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections by the Election Commission of India. This announcement was made by Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar during a press conference in Ranchi, where he confirmed that Dhoni has granted permission for the use of his image to promote voter mobilization efforts.

Mobilizing Young Voters

As part of his role, Dhoni will focus on increasing voter awareness and participation under the SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program. Kumar emphasized that Dhoni’s immense popularity could play a crucial role in encouraging young voters to engage in the electoral process. “Mahendra Singh Dhoni will work for the mobilization of voters,” Kumar stated, highlighting the strategic importance of leveraging Dhoni’s influence.

MUST READ: Cyclone Dana Weakens, Transition To Low Pressure Area Expected To Diminish

Election Schedule and Candidate Lists

The first phase of elections in Jharkhand is scheduled for November 13, with a total of 43 constituencies set to vote. Following this, the second phase will take place on November 20, and results are expected to be announced on November 23.

In the lead-up to the elections, political parties are finalizing their candidates. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has already released its first list of 35 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its initial list of 66 candidates. The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with several regional parties, including the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Political Alliances

For this election, the BJP plans to contest 68 seats, with AJSU fielding candidates in 10, JD(U) in two, and LJP in one. Meanwhile, the JMM is primarily allied with the Congress party, which will allow them to contest 70 of the 81 assembly seats, while the remaining 11 seats will be shared with partners such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

With MS Dhoni’s appointment as the brand ambassador, the Election Commission aims to harness the former cricketer’s popularity to drive voter turnout, particularly among younger demographics. As the election dates approach, the focus will be on ensuring that all eligible voters are informed and motivated to participate in the democratic process.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Polls 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List Of 23 Candidates

Filed under

chief election commissioner Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 MS Dhoni brand Voter mobilization Jharkhand
