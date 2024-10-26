Cyclone Dana Weakens, Transition To Low Pressure Area Expected To Diminish

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone Dana has weakened into a “well-marked” low-pressure area, with expectations that it will diminish further and become insignificant in the next few hours. The cyclone made landfall along the Odisha coast on Friday, bringing with it wind speeds of 100-110 km/h, uprooting trees, disrupting power lines, and resulting in one casualty in West Bengal.

In an update posted on social media platform X, the IMD noted that the remnant depression from Cyclone Dana had shifted slightly westward over northern Odisha and was expected to continue losing strength. “It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during the next 12 hours,” the IMD stated.

Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, provided updates on the state’s response efforts during a press conference. He confirmed that a total of 4,431 pregnant women had been evacuated to health centers, with reports of 1,600 childbirths during this period. All mothers and babies are reported to be in good health. “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, we will successfully overcome the cyclone,” he remarked.

MUST READ: Created Conditions That Hindered My Ability To Work’, Says HD Kumaraswamy On Past Alliance With Cong

The Chief Minister highlighted that around 800,000 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Restoration of electricity is currently underway, although officials are facing challenges due to continuous rainfall. “Odisha is safe now. After the landfall of the cyclone, I reviewed the situation, and due to teamwork, we achieved zero casualties. We had evacuated eight lakh people, and many relief centers remain operational,” he added.

The Budhabalanga River is currently flooded but remains below the danger level. CM Patnaik commended the efforts of the authorities, noting that 158 platoons of police had been deployed to ensure public safety in the cyclone-affected areas. He acknowledged the hard work of emergency responders, stating, “I thank all who are working day and night. They will need to continue their efforts for another 48 hours.”

Odisha’s Deputy CM, KV Singh Deo, echoed the Chief Minister’s statements, emphasizing the zero casualty rate. “One cattle was reported lost, but we have restored 90% of the electricity damage,” he noted. All government officials are expected to submit damage reports as part of the ongoing assessment of the cyclone’s impact.

ALSO READ: AAP MLA Vinay Mishra Appointed Vice Chairman Of Delhi Jal Board