Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Driver Sanjay More’s Bail Plea Rejected By Court

An electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) collided with multiple vehicles on the night of December 9 in Mumbai’s Kurla area, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuries to more than 40. The accident occurred on the arterial SG Barve Road and involved several vehicles, causing widespread devastation.

Sanjay More, the driver of the ill-fated BEST bus, was arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His bail plea was rejected on Friday by Additional Sessions Judge VM Pathade, although a detailed order is yet to be released. More, through his legal counsel, argued that the crash was caused by a mechanical fault and that his arrest was unwarranted.

The prosecution countered More’s claims, asserting that no technical issues were detected in the bus following the accident. An investigation by the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) confirmed that the brakes of the Olectra-make electric bus were functioning properly. This contradicted earlier speculations of brake failure being the cause of the crash.

Human Error and Lack of Training Under Scrutiny

RTO officials have suggested that the crash may have been a result of human error and inadequate training in handling automatic transmission buses. According to an official involved in the investigation, drivers unfamiliar with automatic buses may misjudge acceleration and braking, potentially leading to such accidents. Further details from Olectra and BEST have been requested to finalize the investigation report.

More’s family has maintained that he did not consume alcohol and that brake failure could have been responsible for the incident. However, the investigation so far has not supported these claims.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. Officials emphasized the importance of proper training and safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

