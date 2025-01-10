Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
What PM Modi Said About Mahatma Gandhi, Savarkar’s Ideology On First Podcast With Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath

In his first-ever podcast appearance with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about his life mantra, the importance of idealism, and his unwavering commitment to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi revealed his guiding principle in life: never to act with bad intentions, even though humans are prone to making mistakes. Reflecting on his journey, Modi said,

“When I became the chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, ‘I will not shy away from hard work,’ ‘I will not do anything for myself,’ and ‘I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.’ This is my life’s mantra.”

Acknowledging his own fallibility, he added, “Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God.”

Emphasizing Idealism Over Ideology

The Prime Minister stressed the critical role of idealism in governance and public life, highlighting its importance over strict adherence to ideology. He explained,

“Idealism is far more important than ideology. Without ideology, politics can’t happen. However, idealism is very much required. Before Independence, the ideology (of freedom fighters) was freedom. Gandhi had a different path, but the ideology was freedom. Savarkar took his own path, but his ideology was freedom.”

Modi noted that his own ideology has always been centered on the principle of “Nation First.” He elaborated,

“I am not the kind of person who changes his stance as per his convenience. If I were to describe my ideology in a few words, I would say, ‘Nation First.’ Anything that fits into the tagline, ‘Nation First,’ doesn’t bind me in the shackles of ideology and tradition.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of balancing tradition with forward-thinking policies. He shared,

“I am ready to leave old things and embrace new ones. However, the condition is always, ‘Nation First.’”

This balance, he explained, has been a key driver in policymaking and governance throughout his career.

During the two-hour conversation, PM Modi touched upon various aspects of his life and career, including his early childhood in Gujarat, policymaking, global conflicts, and youth participation in politics. He highlighted the challenges and responsibilities that come with public service, underscoring the importance of empathy and dedication in leadership.

The Prime Minister shared personal anecdotes, such as learning Hindi while interacting with vendors at a railway station during his childhood. This story reflected his adaptability and willingness to embrace change, qualities that have defined his leadership.

A Leader Guided by a Singular Vision

At the heart of PM Modi’s reflections was his steadfast commitment to the welfare of the nation. Whether discussing ideology, idealism, or policymaking, his focus remained on ensuring that every decision and action aligns with the principle of “Nation First.”

This candid conversation provided a deeper understanding of the values and vision that guide one of India’s most prominent leaders, offering inspiration to listeners across the nation.

Read More : PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Moti Chamdi’ Remark On Handling Criticism In Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

