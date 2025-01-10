PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Moti Chamdi’ Remark On Handling Criticism In Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

In his first-ever podcast appearance with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared candid insights into the challenges of public life, handling criticism, and his personal approach to leadership and service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s debut podcast, released on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s YouTube channel People By WTF, offered a rare and personal glimpse into his thoughts on public service, criticism, and leadership. The conversation covered several aspects of Modi’s life, including anecdotes from his earlier days and his philosophy on handling challenges.

Humorous Story on Handling Criticism

One of the memorable moments of the podcast was when PM Modi shared a humorous story from his time in Ahmedabad. He recounted a situation where a scooter rider remained calm despite nearly colliding with someone and enduring repeated verbal abuse. When asked about his unflappable composure, the rider simply replied, “He’s only giving me abuses, not taking anything away.”

Modi used this story to highlight an important lesson: While criticism is inevitable, what truly matters is staying grounded in the truth and maintaining a clear conscience. He encouraged people to not let criticism cloud their judgment or deter their resolve.

The podcast also addressed the broader challenges of public life, with Modi acknowledging that disagreements are a common feature in all areas of life, whether within families, workplaces, or politics. He emphasized the critical role of empathy in public service, stressing that without sensitivity to the needs and struggles of others, one cannot genuinely contribute to the welfare of society.

Modi’s comments underscored his belief that the foundation of any meaningful public service is the ability to understand and connect with the people.

A Mantra of Integrity and Idealism

Speaking about his approach to leadership, Modi revealed his life’s guiding mantra: to never do anything wrong with bad intentions. He shared that, although mistakes are inevitable, they should not stem from malice or self-serving motives.

“When I became the chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, ‘I will not shy away from hard work,’ and ‘I will not do anything for myself.’ I am human, who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions,” Modi said during the podcast. This emphasis on integrity and good intentions resonated deeply with listeners, as it reflected a core value that has shaped his political journey.

Modi also reflected on the importance of idealism over strict ideological adherence in politics. He acknowledged that while ideology is essential in politics, it is idealism that provides the moral compass necessary for serving the nation. He drew a comparison between two prominent figures in Indian history—Mahatma Gandhi and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar—highlighting that although they followed different paths, both were united by the common ideology of “freedom.”

Modi stated that his own ideology has always been centered on putting the nation first, explaining that this guiding principle has shaped his approach to politics and leadership.

During the podcast, Modi also addressed questions from children, many of whom were curious about his experience of seeing himself on television and how he deals with constant criticism. This provided a rare opportunity for the Prime Minister to engage with younger audiences, offering them insight into his personality and how he navigates the pressures of public life.

The Importance of Empathy and Sensitivity

In his reflections, PM Modi stressed that the essence of leadership lies in understanding the challenges of others. He emphasized that leaders must possess a high degree of empathy to address the concerns of the people effectively, especially in a diverse and complex society like India.

Prime Minister Modi’s first podcast appearance provided an authentic and personal view of his leadership style, values, and approach to public service. From his humorous anecdotes about criticism to his reflections on idealism and integrity, Modi’s words offered valuable insights into the qualities that have defined his long political career. His emphasis on empathy, idealism, and national service serves as a reminder that leadership is not just about power but about making a difference in the lives of others.

