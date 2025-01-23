Mumbai School Gets Bomb Threat, Sender Claims To Be From ‘Afzal Gang’

A bomb threat email received by a school in Mumbai's Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area sparked panic. The threat claimed involvement of the notorious 'Afzal Gang.' Police and bomb squad are investigating the matter.

A bomb threat email was received at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Thursday, causing widespread panic. The email claimed that an explosive device had been placed by members of the infamous ‘Afzal Gang.’ In response to the threat, the school management immediately contacted the police.

Mumbai police and the bomb squad have arrived at the location, working to assess the situation. Authorities are also investigating the potential link between the notorious gang and the bomb threat.

Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds